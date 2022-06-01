Tight Supply and Restricted Freight Movements Leading to Ethylene Oxide Price Fluctuations, States Fact.MR
Revenue from the sales of ethylene oxide is anticipated to reach US$ 90.6 billion by 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethylene oxide market is estimated at US$ 51.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast years of 2022-2032, as per recent industry analysis of Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider.
Ethylene oxide is widely used for the purpose of sterilizing medical devices; however, it does have some harmful effects.
Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7346
The prices of ethylene oxide are witnessing fluctuations in 2022. For instance, in North America, ethylene oxide prices witnessed a spike owing to supply deficiency in olefins. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific as well, augmented stockpiling of ethylene oxide skyrocketed the prices in the Indian and Chinese markets in 2022. In addition, the Russian-Ukrainian war has led to a shortage of raw material procurement because of restricted freight movements, leading to tight product supply, pushing the prices of ethylene oxide in an upward direction.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• The global ethylene oxide market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.8% and be valued at US$ 90.6 Billion in 2032.
• The market witnessed 4.7% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.
• Under application, ethylene glycol dominates the market and is estimated to reach US$ 38.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast years.
• North America dominated the global market by holding 32.7% market share in 2021.
• Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent 58.8% of the overall market share in 2022.
• Based on region, demand for ethylene oxide is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.2% and 5.5% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, respectively.
“Escalating demand for household and personal care products in emerging economies along with growing usage of PET is likely to drive demand for ethylene oxide during the forecast period of 2022-2032,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Get a Customisation Copy of this Report At
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7346
Ethylene Oxide Industry Survey by Category
• Ethylene Oxide Market by Application :
o Ethylene Glycol
o Ethoxylate
o Ethanolamines
o Glycol Ethers
o Polyethylenes
o Other Applications
• Ethylene Oxide Market by Region :
o North America
o Latin America
o Europe
o East Asia
o South Asia & Oceania
o MEA
Winning Strategy
Key manufacturers of ethylene oxide are working towards research and development to pave the way for effective technologies for ethylene oxide reaction catalysts, which can help enhance performance to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions at the same time.
Market players are resorting to mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, etc., to distinguish themselves from other competitors in the market and gain a wider consumer base.
Full Access of this Report Is Available At
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7346
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ethylene oxide market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights by application (ethylene glycol, ethoxylate, ethanolamines, glycol ethers, polyethylenes, other applications), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain
Personal Care Active Ingredients Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/4351/personal-care-active-ingredients-market ) : Fact.MR's extensive coverage on the personal care active ingredients market sheds light on the prominent growth dynamics likely to shape expansion trajectory for the upcoming decade. The report includes an analysis of the key drivers, opportunities and trends expected to prevail across key segments and prominent geographies.
Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/4480/cmp-slurry-market ): Explore Fact.MR's insightful study on the global chemical mechanical planarization market, elucidating on vital growth dynamics such as the driver, trends and opportunities across prominent geographical locations based on key segments for the upcoming forecast period. A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape has also been embedded in the report.
Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/717/spray-polyurea-elastomers-market ): A detailed assessment of spray polyurea elastomers market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's exhaustive coverage on the market. Key dynamics such as the drivers, opportunities and trends have also been elaborated upon within this study.
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+16282511583 ext.
email us here