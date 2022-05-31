Edible Oils & Fats Account for 83.5% Revenue Share of Global Bleaching Clay Market: Fact.MR Study
Increasing use of bleaching clay for vegetable oil refining and rising demand from the cosmetics industry are driving market growth.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global bleaching clay market is anticipated to rise at a high CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.
Bleaching clay is used to prepare a variety of mineral oils, including lubricants and hydrocarbons. Due to its increasing usage in the creation of various lubricating oils, food preparation, thermal gradients, biomedicine, waxes, cosmetics, and health care goods, demand for bleaching clay is expected to rise sharply over the coming years. The primary factor driving market growth is an increase in the demand for bleaching clay from the chemicals processing sector.
The market is also expected to progress rapidly due to rising consumer spending power and the execution of government organizations’ efforts to encourage and enhance the production of raw materials necessary for the formulation of natural bleaching clay.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• Global bleaching clay market to reach valuation of US$ 1.86 billion by 2032.
• North America market projected to increase at CAGR of 8.1% over forecast period.
• Market in APAC accounts for 29.1% share of global industry.
• Demand for use in edible oils & fats expected to rise at CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032.
“Raw clay is carefully procured and monitored by key suppliers through several quality methods and control inspections. Increasing use of innovative technologies and equipment in the production of high-quality bleaching clay is creating new opportunities for manufacturers in the market space,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Key Segments Covered in Bleaching Clay Industry Research
• Bleaching Clay Market by Product :
o Fuller’s Earth
o Activated Clay
o Activated Bauxites
• Bleaching Clay Market by End Use :
o Edible Oils & Fats
o Mineral Oils & Lubricants
o Other End Uses
• Bleaching Clay Market by Region :
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o Latin America
o Middle East & Africa
Winning Strategy
The bleaching clay market is fragmented with several enterprises in operation and significant demand from numerous applications. To strengthen their foundation and gain more revenue, key organizations are focusing on bulk manufacturing of bleaching clay employing modern technologies. Market players are also focusing on new strategic initiatives such as long-term agreements and mergers.
For instance,
• Clariant released a novel clay mineral-based DESVOCANT adsorbents line to help retailers, shipment handlers, and consumers reduce their exposure to volatile organic compounds from covered produced objects.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bleaching clay market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (fuller’s earth, activated clay, and activated bauxites) and end use (edible oils & fats, mineral oils & lubricants, and other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
