Commerce Companies and Members of the Community Unite to Clean Up the Streets

Making the streets of Commerce spotless in an environmental initiative organized by Bridge Publications

Making the streets of Commerce spotless in an environmental initiative organized by Bridge Publications

Bridge Publications organized a Spring Cleanup that brought the community together to care for the environment.

Bridge Publications organized a Spring Cleanup that brought the community together to care for the environment.

Some of the trash collected by the Spring Cleanup organized by Bridge Publications

Some of the trash collected by the Spring Cleanup organized by Bridge Publications

After the cleanup, they handed out copies of "The Way to Happiness"—the book by L. Ron Hubbard that inspired the initiative.

After the cleanup, they handed out copies of "The Way to Happiness"—the book by L. Ron Hubbard that inspired the initiative.

The volunteers invited everyone they met to join them in the next community cleanup and presented them with a copy of "The Way to Happiness."

The volunteers invited everyone they met to join them in the next community cleanup and presented them with a copy of "The Way to Happiness."

Bridge Publications spring cleanup brought the community together for an afternoon dedicated to caring for the environment.

CITY OF COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Publications, the all-digital in-house printing facility and publisher of L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works, organized and carried out a Spring Cleanup with other members of the Commerce community.

Vice Mayor of the City of Commerce Mr. Hugo Argumedo joined the initiative, not only coordinating supplies for the cleanup and a city dumpster, but also volunteering to help clean the streets.

The Maravilla Foundation brought a force of volunteers who lent their muscle and trucks and energetically worked alongside Bridge Publications and other volunteers, shoveling, picking up and hauling trash.

Other local companies and organizations contributed to the effort with supplies and volunteers. Among them were 4Earth Farms, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and The Tree People.

The volunteers advanced in a single team, covering an entire city block, while a patrol vehicle from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department escorted the team, lending safety and support.

All and all, the team collected and properly disposed of 81 five-gallon bags of trash, 3 TV frames, 7 tires, 2 shopping carts, 1 couch, bookshelves, bed frames and a canoe.

At the same time, volunteers handed out copies of "The Way to Happiness," a common-sense guide to better living, containing the precept Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.

Bridge Publications acknowledged everyone involved in working to beautify Commerce, in keeping with its reputation as a model city.

All members of the business community are invited to participate in Bridge Publications’ Summer Cleanup on June 24.

Located at 5600 E. Olympic Boulevard in Commerce, Bridge Publications is the world’s largest all-digital, print-on-demand facility. Under the direction of Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, the publishing house was put in place in early 2007 to fulfill the global demand for Mr. Hubbard’s written and recorded materials. Bridge Publications is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, an original series on the Scientology Network. Watch it on DirecTV channel 320 or at www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/bridge-publications.html.

Those interested in participating or contributing to the next cleanup, contact Camila Gonzalez at (323) 888-6200 or cgonzalez@bridgepub.com. All are welcome.

For more information on The Way to Happiness visit www.thewaytohappiness.org.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications

You just read:

Commerce Companies and Members of the Community Unite to Clean Up the Streets

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Commerce Companies and Members of the Community Unite to Clean Up the Streets
Church of Scientology Nashville President Elected to Head the Religion Communicators Council
DIANETICS: THE MODERN SCIENCE OF MENTAL HEALTH COMMEMORATIVE EDITION IS AWARDED THE HERMES CREATIVE AWARD
View All Stories From This Author