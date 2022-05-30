St Johnsbury/ Agg Domestic

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003840

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                      

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022, 1111 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goodfellow Road, Groton

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:     David Friedman            

AGE:  62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/30/2022, 1111 hours, State Police responded to the report of a possible domestic assault at a residence off Goodfellow Road in the town of Groton, Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers met with parties involved and investigation revealed Friedman had assaulted a household member. Friedman was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks. Friedman was held without bail and was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correction Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    05/31/22, 1230 hours        

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:      Northeast Regional Correction Facility

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

