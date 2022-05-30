St Johnsbury/ Agg Domestic
CASE#: 22A4003840
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022, 1111 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Goodfellow Road, Groton
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: David Friedman
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VICTIM:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/30/2022, 1111 hours, State Police responded to the report of a possible domestic assault at a residence off Goodfellow Road in the town of Groton, Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers met with parties involved and investigation revealed Friedman had assaulted a household member. Friedman was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks. Friedman was held without bail and was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correction Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
