European Leadership University To Hold A Free Online Software Engineering Summit On 21st June 2022

European Leadership University

European Leadership University

The online summit will feature top tech professionals, software engineers, and companies to guide aspiring software engineers navigate their career.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University has announced a free-of-charge Software Engineering Online Summit in collaboration with OfferZen to be held on 21 June 2022 at 15:00 CET, featuring experienced software engineers, as well as tech professionals and renowned companies.

According to the spokesperson, “The event is a must for individuals seeking a career in software engineering and those who need some guidance in excelling in this industry. The panel will include multiple specialists in this field working with major companies. They will offer insights on developing a career as a software engineer and ways to succeed and climb the career ladder.”

This is a registration-only event, which will be divided into multiple sessions. Interested individuals can either register for the entire event or specific sessions. The summit will be live-streamed on Hopin, Linkedin, YouTube, and the link will be sent to the registered attendees.

“The summit and registration are completely free as the event is being sponsored by European Leadership University and OfferZen.

However, there are limited seats available, meaning those interested should register soon on the TechMinds Summit website,” concluded the spokesperson.

