Doubting Tomas Releases Edgy New Single and Music Video to Fans’ Delight

The single, Stop Bitch’n Around, is already receiving rave reviews from around the world.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard rock’n band, Doubting Tomas , is pleased to announce the release of its edgiest new single and music video to date, Stop Bitch’n Around Doubting Tomas is a loud, edgy, and full-of-good-old-rock-n’-roll rock band currently hailing from London, England.The band was founded by Lead Guitarist, Billy B, who is also a multi-talented Writer, Producer, Film Music Supervisor, and Performer.In the band’s most recent news, Doubting Tomas is pleased to announce the official release of its hottest new single and music video, Stop Bitch’n Around, to its fans from across the globe. The single features the band’s new singer, Alex VanTrue, along with its new world-class producer, Eddie Kramer, new bass player, Sergio Unzueta, and founding members Billy B on lead guitar and Jeff Rose on drums. At its core, Stop Bitch’n Around boasts a wicked edgier sound, completely defined by the raw talent of Alex’s vocals and Billy’s mesmerising guitar riffs.“We couldn’t be more excited to release something that is on the edge, a bit controversial, but is still good old rock n’ roll,” Billy B. says.“We are also fortunate to see the positive reviews come flying in about Stop Bitch’n Around, which speaks to our fans’ appreciation of the song.”“Killer riffs, catchy hooks, and plenty of that quintessential rock attitude, Stop Bitch'n Around is a gloriously classic sounding hard-rocker that encompasses the spirit of the genre brilliantly,” says freelance session musician, composer, and sound engineer, Andre Avanessian. “Doubting Tomas has served up a deliciously meaty sounding track that has both great character and excellent production values, resulting in a rip-rollicking good time from start to finish.”In addition to announcing the band’s new single and video, Doubting Tomas is also letting fans know it will soon be releasing a full, brand-new album and will going on tour throughout Europe and the United States, with dates being listed on the Doubting Tomas website For more information about Doubting Tomas, please visit https://doubtingtomas.com About Doubting TomasFounded in 1980 Nuremberg, Germany under the shadow of the Iron Curtain, Doubting Tomas has undergone a number of name and personnel changes on its journey through time. The one consistent throughout time, however, has been its Hard Rock foundation, according to lead guitarist and vocalist Bill Brewster. Brewster says the band was fortunate to grow up, while bands like AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and Black Sabbath were hitting their stride. Those influences, coupled with some fantastic pop hard rock bands like Journey, Foreigner, Styx and REO Speedwagon, set in motion a 30-year journey from Air Band to Recording Artist.