Cash Flow Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.9% Over the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, business intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud-based finance solutions

Market Size – USD 367.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9 %, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cash flow solutions in healthcare sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cash flow market size is expected to reach USD 2,144.4.0 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

This steady projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and data analytics, rapid growth of e-commerce sectors, and rising adoption of cloud- based finance solutions to improve planning and budgeting cycles.

As businesses progress over time, the volumes of data also increases and becomes difficult to keep track or maintain records. Manual storing and managing of files becomes complex, and increasing work can lead to errors that can cause more serious problems in future. However, with the help of advanced technologies, various solutions have been developed that simplify such complex processes and has also led to development of cloud-based management solutions. Cash management software solutions enable treasury management teams to manage their payment processes in a seamless manner, helps to make effective finance decisions, and reduce overhead costs. Services provided include image lockbox, automated clearing house receipt, and other various payable automation services, which in turn is expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/641

The primary aim of the report is to offer a market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in-depth information about each player in the global Cash Flow market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, and business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Intuit Inc., Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, BeyondSquare Solutions, and Agicap.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/641

Emergen Research has segmented the cash flow market based on component, deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Enterprise-Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

IT & ITeS

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Corporation

Construction & Real Estate

Healthcare

Retails & E-Commerce

Others

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Intuit acquired Credit Karma, Inc., which is a consumer technology platform with over 110 Million users in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. The acquisition will allow the company to create a new finance platform to help consumers to take control of their financial lives and make better decision with finances, especially during times such as that created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2019, Sage, which is a market leader in cloud-based management solutions, acquired AutoEntry, which is a leading provider of data entry automation for bookkeepers, accountants, and businesses.

North America accounted for highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for liquidity management, emerging technologies such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, and presence of major companies in this region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cash-flow-marketh

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Cash Flow market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Cash Flow market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Cash Flow market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Cash Flow market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/641

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

turntable market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/turntable-market

gambling software market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gambling-software-market

food enzymes market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-enzymes-market

cybersecurity mesh market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cybersecurity-mesh-market

programmable materials market

https://www.google.az/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/programmable-materials-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cash-flow-market

Cash Flow Market