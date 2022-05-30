Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to condemn in the strongest terms the May 27 seizure of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.  Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed that Iran must immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews.

The United States stands with Greece, our key NATO Ally and partner in the face of this unjustified seizure.

