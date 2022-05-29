PM makes field trip to major projects in Sơn La

VIETNAM, May 29 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính examines construction of Hòa Bình - Mộc Châu expressway. — VNA/VNS Photo

SƠN LA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made a fact-finding trip to strategic projects in Sơn La on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the northern mountainous province.

He visited sections of the Hòa Bình – Mộc Châu (Sơn La) expressway and Nà Sản airport, and inspected the planning of the Mộc Châu national tourist site.

Approved by the PM in May 2019, the expressway runs from Kỳ Sơn Ward in Hòa Bình City to Phiêng Luông Commune in Sơn La’s Mộc Châu District, with a total length of about 85km.

After hearing reports by leaders of Sơn La and Hòa Bình provinces, ministries and agencies, PM Chính agreed to shift the project’s investment form from the public-private partnership (PPP) to public investment.

Hòa Bình and Sơn La – the main investors – should closely coordinate with ministries and agencies, especially the ministries of transport, planning and investment and finance to remove obstacles relating to investment procedures, he requested.

Initially, it is necessary to promote design and arrange capital sources, the PM said. The construction of the expressway must ensure the best quality with the lowest cost and ensure traffic, socio-economic development, security and national defence while opening up new development space, he added.

PM Chính stressed that the construction of the expressway, connecting with other highways in the region and the whole country, will create a network of expressways linking regions, contributing to boosting socio-economic development.

He requested localities, ministries and agencies to promptly carry out assigned tasks to soon implement the project.

At Nà Sản airport in Sơn La’s Mai Sơn District, the leader asked ministries, agencies and Sơn La Province to coordinate in mobilising investment in the PPP form.

The airport, 300 kilometres northwest of Hà Nội, was built in 1950 by the French. During the war, it was used as an entrenched fortification of the French army. In the 1960s, the airport was renovated to serve travel demand in the northwest region but was closed thereafter. It was re-opened for a decade since 1994 before remaining idle until now.

Covering 498.67ha, the airport is designed to serve both civil and military purposes, with an annual capacity of handling 1.5 million passengers by 2030.

It is included in the national aviation transport development plan by 2020 with a vision towards 2030 under the PM’s Decision No. 236/QD-TTg dated February 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Mộc Châu tourist site is expected to become a driving force of tourism in the northern midland and mountainous region. It is located in Mộc Châu and Vân Hồ districts with a total area of 206,150ha.

The Government leader asked Sơn La to take actions to attract resources in the project, especially in the PPP model, saying the State will be in charge of infrastructure construction. — VNS