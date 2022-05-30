Self-Healing Concrete Market: An Innovative Way to Approach Manufacturing & Increase Efficiency & Operational Capacity

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for more durable & increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint from construction activities are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Self-healing Concrete Market Trends – Increasing innovation of microencapsulation technologies for developing self-healing construction materials” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Self-Healing Concrete Market size reached USD 34.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for durable and sustainable infrastructure and increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint from construction activities is expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

In addition, rising innovation for self-healing construction materials has led to development of microencapsulation technology, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. In January 2019, researchers at the University of Cambridge developed microcapsules containing healing agents such as minerals, epoxy, or polyurethane added to building material such as concrete, which would facilitate self-repairing small cracks developing over time. These double emulsion microcapsules are produced with the help of microfluidics which offer much better control of particle size and composition than conventional emulsification polymerization techniques, thereby simplifying the investigation and optimization of particle properties.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/935

The report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Self-healing Concrete market. Every industry vertical across the globe has been affected by the pandemic, and the report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Self-healing Concrete market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Self-healing Concrete market.

Rising awareness regarding these properties of this type of material is a major factor driving growth of the global self-healing concrete market. However, self-healing concrete is high-cost, which is expected to impact consumer demand negatively and thus hamper global self-healing concrete market growth. In addition, different atmospheric conditions can affect performance of the introduced bacteria, thereby affecting the strength and self-healing properties of the concrete.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Green-Basilisk BV

Acciona Infraestructureas S.A.

Avecom N.V.

Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales

COWI A/S

Devan-Micropolis

Fescon Oy.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Oscrete Construction Products

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/935

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Biotic segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in research to develop bacteria-based self-healing properties in concrete.

Capsule based segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for microcapsules containing self-healing components embedded in the concrete.

The market in Europe is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period than other regional markets owing to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing self healing concrete products.

In January 2022, UK-based Oscrete Construction Products became a standalone company after departing from Christeyns Group. It had operated within Christeyns Group since 1983. The intention behind the move is to attract investors and redirect its focus on core markets. Oscrete Construction Products manufactures and supplies a wide range of products such as super-plasticizing admixtures and others for the precast and ready-mix concrete.

Emergen Research has segmented global self-healing concrete market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Abiotic

Sodium Silicate Based

Others

Biotic

Bacteria Based

Fungus Based

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/self-healing-concrete-market

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Intrinsic

Capsule Based

Vascular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Civil Infrastructure

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/935

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Self-Healing Concrete market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Self-Healing Concrete industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Self-Healing Concrete market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Self-Healing Concrete industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Similar Reports:

Next Generation Batteries Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-batteries-market

Space Mining Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-mining-market

Decorative Concrete Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decorative-concrete-market

Metaverse In Gaming Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metaverse-in-gaming-market

Polyethylene Furanoate Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyethylene-furanoate-market

Ultraviolet Led Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-led-market

Development Security And Operations Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

Self Healing Concrete Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/self-healing-concrete-market

Finfet Technology Market-https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.