New UNESCO Biosphere Reserve to be launched in Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain/ Main Ridge Forest Reserve – June 7, 2022. UNESCO, together with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago will officially inaugurate the UNESCO-designated North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve on June 7, 2022, as part of the celebrations of the World Environment Day and in conjunction with the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of UNESCO's Man and Biosphere (MAB) programme. The inaugural ceremony will be held in the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve at the Main Ridge Rest Stop Facility in Bloody Bay and will be attended by representatives from UNESCO, the Trinidad and Tobago government, tourism authorities, environmental organizations, members of the local communities and media professionals.

The designation was announced by UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on October 28, 2020. This added the North-East Tobago region to the list of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, among which now includes 727 biosphere reserves, which are home to 275 million inhabitants in 131 countries around the globe.

On the morning of June 7, Trinidad and Tobago’s stakeholders will also present a local database that provides access to UNESCO audiovisual material on the North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve from the terrestrial, aerial and marine perspectives, hosted by the Environmental Research Institute Charlotte, and unveil a human-sized statue by local artist Mr Tomley Roberts, president of the Tobago Arts Association to symbolize the importance of the Biosphere Reserve as a link to creating harmony and co-existence between local communities and nature.

The North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve is a rare, largely intact Caribbean Island ecosystem that includes one of the oldest legally protected tropical rainforest reserves in the world, the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve, established in 1776. This forest reserve, where the inauguration event will take place, is the largest of the three so-called “core areas” (most protected areas) of the Biosphere Reserve, which also include the islet of Little Tobago and the St Giles Islets Complex. The total area of the North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve covers 83,488 ha, with a terrestrial area and a large marine area of 68,384 ha that hosts coral reefs and mangroves, and underwater species such as manta rays.

Overall, 1,774 species have been recorded in the 19 habitat types of the Biosphere Reserve, which is home to globally unique and endangered plants and animals, including 83 endangered species and 41 endemic species, as well as 15 communities with rich historical and cultural heritage in North-East Tobago, home to approximately 10,000 residents. By joining the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, the community aims to revitalize cultural and spiritual bonds between people and nature and boost the preservation of this fragile and remarkable human and natural landscape.

Biosphere Reserves promote the combination of biodiversity conservation, environmental education, research, and the preservation and promotion of cultural identity and heritage, while supporting knowledge generation and contributing to local and regional sustainable development.

UNESCO’s designation serves as a tool for protecting the unique Caribbean island ridge-to-ocean ecosystem in North-East Tobago, encompassing one of the oldest and last remnants of a dry tropical forest, as well as some important coastal and marine areas. The North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve will open a range of opportunities for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for tourism, and for attracting international visibility and support. Some of the expected benefits to Trinidad and Tobago include the generation of sustainable “green” (terrestrial-based) and “blue” (ocean-based) economic activities beyond tourism, including fisheries, agriculture, cultural heritage promotion, scientific research, as well as professional and educational development, among others.

UNESCO is committed to strengthening collaboration with local, national and international partners and stakeholders to manage and protect the natural and cultural heritage of the North-East Tobago Biosphere Reserve. UNESCO aims to establish at least one biosphere reserve per country in the Caribbean Small Island Developing States by 2030, doubling the total area of Biosphere Reserves worldwide.