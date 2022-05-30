Aircraft Specialty Clamps Market for ‘High Temperature Applications’ is anticipated to rebound at a CAGR of 11.8% to reach USD 250.0 Mn in 2027.

The market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 11.8% to reach an unprecedented landmark figure of US$ 250 Million in 2027; states Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has published a new report on the global Aircraft Specialty Clamps Market for 'High Temperature Applications'. According to the report, the market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 11.8% to reach US$ 250.0 Million in 2027. This exclusive report offers an analysis of the present scenario, and forecasts related to the global Aircraft Speciality Clamps market for high-temperature Applications.

What are Aircraft Speciality Clamps for High-Temperature Applications?

The hotter section of an aero-engine and other high-temperature, high-pressure applications of the aircraft, require extremely precise and proprietary designed specialty clamps with a proper selection of right materials to provide high strength and toughness under very arduous environments.

With the advent of advanced aero-engines getting compact and hotter, there has been a tremendous demand generated for high-temperature materials and components with a high-strength-to-weight ratio. This has led aeroengine OEMs and aircraft OEMs to look for customized clamps accommodating all the requirements and providing higher performance and lasting longer for their extremely critical and specific applications.

Thus, even though a little more expensive, there has been a high demand for specialty clamps for high-temperature applications in the aircraft industry over the years.

Market Segmentation –

In this report, the market has been bifurcated as follows –

By Aircraft Type – Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation.

By Application Type – Engines, and Others.

By Band Material Type – Steel & Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Titanium, Nickel, and Others.

By Clamp Type – Loop Clamp, Band Clamp, Saddle Clamp, Block Clamp, P-Clamp, and Others.

By Cushion Type – Cushioned Clamp and Non-Cushioned Clamp.

By Function Type – Wiring/Wiring Harness, Tubing/ Ducting, and Hoses.

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segment-Wise Analysis

Based on the aircraft type, Commercial Aircraft is expected to be the dominant aircraft type in the market during the forecast period with the significant growth in air travel demand coupled with a rising aircraft fleet.

Based on the application type, the Engine is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as it operates in extremely high temperatures as high as 1,700 degrees Celsius generating greater demand for the specialty clamps for high-temperature applications.

Based on the band material type, Steel/stainless steel is projected to remain the dominant material for specialty clamps in the market, driven by high demand for CRES (Corrosion-Resistant Stainless-Steel) grade alloys offering excellent strength, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature resistance at less than half the price of titanium alloys.

Based on the clamp type, the Band clamp is expected to remain the dominant clamp type in the market during the forecast period, as they are widely used to hold all types of ducts, tubes, and hoses, including high-pressure tubes, pipes, and hoses situated in aircraft engines.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period, mainly driven by the USA. The USA is the biggest demand generator of the market as it is the hub of aero-engine and aircraft OEMs with the presence of a large number of major specialty clamp manufacturers addressing the emerging demands of their customers.

Growth Factors

The report states that the Aircraft Specialty Clamps market for High-temperature applications’ recovery seems to be vigorous backed by strong fundamentals of the market such as a huge pile of order backlogs of Airbus, Boeing, and COMAC; development of next-generation aircraft; expected recovery in LEAP engine production with the resumption of B737Max, and increasing demand for specialty clamps for high-temperature applications.

Key Players

The market of aircraft specialty clamps for high-temperature applications is moderately consolidated with the presence of fewer than 50 manufacturers across the world. The major players have been extremely keen on patenting their customized engineered specialty clamps that are suitable for high-temperature applications, a unique market with a great need for customization. Increasing innovation and commercialization of new materials, technologies, and processes result in higher competitiveness among manufacturers. The following are some of the key players in the aircraft specialty clamps market for high-temperature applications.

Caillau

Eaton Corporation

J&M Products, Inc.

Teconnex Ltd

TransDigm Group Inc. (AdelWiggins and TA Aerospace)

Voss Industries Inc. (A CAM Company)

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

Which region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the market in the coming years?

Which application is estimated to remain dominant in the market in the coming years?

