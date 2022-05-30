When My Spirit Abandoned My Soul
Anitra Marie Simmons, a mindful author from Seattle, WA, announces her debut book "When Breath Is Stronger than Tears."SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The writing unfolds the survivor's (author) memoir of trauma, grief, healing, and faith. For example, Anitra writes that it took her forty years to find the true love of her life. Yet, she never gave up hope through rape, domestic abuse, a failed marriage, and deep loneliness. Anitra was proud of her development as a strong woman, seeing how the author made better judgments after recognizing her faults. But she couldn't reconcile the meaning of that when her husband and daughter died of cancer.
Anitra shares how suicidal thoughts attacked her while going about everyday life. On the outside, she looked normal, but she felt like she was on the verge of losing her mind. It was heart-wrenching to accept that she would never see her husband and daughter again. Yet, after years of grief and sadness, she learns the value in the lessons of her experiences. She was able to see the sacrifice in losing her daughter and husband and how their lives gave hers more meaning.
She realized her suicidal thoughts would dishonor her loved ones who had passed and decided to find a life's purpose in helping others rather than destroying hers. She becomes connected to God in a new spiritual way and finds inner peace through learning love never dies, and we are all connected beyond this physical life.
