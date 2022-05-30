CSA Balloons Is Proud to Be the Leading Custom Balloon Printer in Canada
After more than 20 years in the balloon printing industry, CSA Balloons is now considered the leading custom balloon printing company in Canada.
At CSA Balloons, we aim for perfection in everything we do.”BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the very beginning, CSA Balloons founder Csaba Laviolette, was dedicated to offering a top-quality product and outstanding customer service. Even during the designing stages of his first printing machine, he kept his vision of raising the balloon printing industry standards at the forefront of all major decisions. “At CSA Balloons, we aim for perfection in everything we do” is what Laviolette strives for, still today.
— CSA Balloons Founder, Csaba Laviolette
A tactic that paid off! Over the last 20 years, CSA Balloons has expanded extraordinarily. With their headquarters located in Boucherville, Quebec, CSA also has offices in most major Canadian cities and are affiliated with a network of expert balloon decor partners throughout Canada and the United States.
Outstanding Print Quality
CSA Balloons advanced printing technology produces the best and largest logo imprint on the market. Their proprietary printing process allows them to print any image on balloons, and they print quickly all the while maintaining a flawless quality.
Unmatched Print Size
Their printing machines allow them to cover more balloon printing area than other printers on the market and they can even print on larger size balloons, including the popular 36-inch balloons.
Impeccable Colour-Match
CSA Balloons uses the Pantone Colour System to ensure business logos are matched impeccably. For more intricate reproductions, they can also use 8-colour CMYK Printing.
CMYK Printing is a process in which the image is separated into 4 different colours (cyan, magenta, yellow and black) and sequentially printed in dots and by colour, to reproduce the original image. The 8-colour printing process adds 4 additional light colours to the plate, which means that more printed dots are generated, therefore creating a higher resolution and finer, more vivid, crisp, and lifelike images.
Custom Balloon Decorating in Canada
CSA Balloons also offers balloon decorating services in most major cities in Canada. Through their extensive channel of Certified Balloon Artists (CBAs), CSA Balloons offers all sorts of decorating options, from balloon set-up services to more intricate balloon arches and columns. Custom balloons must be included in décor plans.
Custom Logo Balloons for Canadian Businesses
CSA Balloons prints millions of balloons every year. Their client roster includes some of the most recognizable brands on the planet. Their expertise will help any business promote their brand with custom logo balloons. They only print on 100% biodegradable natural latex balloons or 100% recyclable foil balloons. With CSA Balloons, Canadian business owners can be sure to get the highest quality promotional product at an affordable price.
About CSA Balloons
For more than twenty years, CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing in Canada. With offices in Canada and the USA, they supply personalised balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business, association, or party planner create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.
Csaba Laviolette
CSA Balloons
1-888-950-7878
email us here
CSA Balloons Printing Technology