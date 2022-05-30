Apps Rock Releases Blue Words, a New Way for Creators to Showcase Stylish Fonts on Social Media Platforms & WhatsApp

With 100+ text styles, Blue Words offers creators a way to stand out from the crowd on social media platforms and make your WhatsApp messages more interesting

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apps Rock - the Miami-based app development company renowned in the space for creating simple, usable products for mobile devices - is excited to announce the release of Blue Words, its latest app designed specifically for content creators and WhatsApp users.

Today, there are millions upon millions of content creators across an ever-growing number of social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, just to name a few. In fact, in a recent report, SignalFire noted that more than 50 million people around the world now classify themselves as content creators, making it the fastest-growing type of small business around today.

It goes without saying that, with this growth in the content creation space, comes saturation. More simply put, it is harder than ever for a creator to stand out.

Until now.

Thanks to Apps Rock, Blue Words offers a new way for content creators to express their creativity on their social media channels. With 100+ stylish, stand-out options to choose from, users can harness the power of Blue Words’s powerful font generator to try out new text styles and fonts to make their content unique.

Additionally, the app provides perhaps the best way to improve user experience on WhatsApp. With its smart, stylish keyboard, Blue Words empowers users to let go of their old texting routine and start using cool fonts, symbols, and letters, making conversations both more nuanced and more creative.

The Blue Words app is exclusively available for Android users. To learn more about it or to download the app from the Google Play Store, click here.