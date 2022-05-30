Development Security and Operations Market Country Based-Current & Future Demand, Growth Analysis by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for rapid & cost-effective software delivery & rising focus on security & compliance are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

DevSecOps Market Size – USD 2.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 32.2%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

The Global Development Security & Operations Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Development Security & Operations Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Development Security & Operations industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of DevSecOps solutions across various enterprises for ensuring security and collaboration among development and operation teams.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and increasing scalability.

North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Ca Technologies Inc. among others, in countries in the region.

In June 2021, Synopsys Inc. announced the acquisition of Code Dx, which is a supplier of security risk management systems that automates and optimizes the detection, prioritization, and mitigation of software vulnerabilities. The acquisition not only contributes to expanding Synopsys' vision for application security capabilities, it additionally provides both clients and prospects with a clear picture of the organizational risk related to software security.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Energy

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Development Security & Operations market include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Cloudflare, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Ca Technologies Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Synopsys Inc

Fastly, Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Development Security & Operations industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Development Security & Operations?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

