Development Security and Operations Market Country Based-Current & Future Demand, Growth Analysis by 2028
Rising need for rapid & cost-effective software delivery & rising focus on security & compliance are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.
The Global Development Security & Operations Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Development Security & Operations Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Development Security & Operations industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.
In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Development Security & Operations Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Solution segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of DevSecOps solutions across various enterprises for ensuring security and collaboration among development and operation teams.
On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and increasing scalability.
North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Ca Technologies Inc. among others, in countries in the region.
In June 2021, Synopsys Inc. announced the acquisition of Code Dx, which is a supplier of security risk management systems that automates and optimizes the detection, prioritization, and mitigation of software vulnerabilities. The acquisition not only contributes to expanding Synopsys' vision for application security capabilities, it additionally provides both clients and prospects with a clear picture of the organizational risk related to software security.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-cloud
On-premises
Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Energy
Education
Travel & Hospitality
Others
The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.
Key companies operating in the Development Security & Operations market include:
Google LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Cloudflare, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Ca Technologies Inc.
Micro Focus International plc
Synopsys Inc
Fastly, Inc.
Array Networks, Inc.
Qualys, Inc.
Others
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players in the Development Security & Operations industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of Development Security & Operations?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?
