Ultraviolet LED Market by 2027 | Honle UV America, Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, etc

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in utilization of ultraviolet curing systems and rapid rise in the usage of environment friendly LEDs

Ultraviolet LED Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Growth in UV LED lights for different applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.

The development of UV light LEDs with the assistance of next generation substrates, and also the rising application areas like medical care and purification, among others, pose a perfect measure for a number of the factors that may contribute towards the expansion of the market over the coming years. However, the transition from the UV light lamps to UV powered LEDs, and also the excessive quantity of thermal heat generation from UV diodes are acting as restraints to the expansion of the worldwide UV light equipped LED market.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Lumileds Holding BV

LG Innotek Co. Ltd

Honle UV America Inc

Nordson Corporation

Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd

Semileds Corporation

Aquionics Inc.

Crystal IS Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report:-

The trade players play an ideal role in finding the massive potential because of the fact that they're extremely financed and more keen on getting into this sector. Few studies counsel that the employment of UV-based water medical care is extremely economical than atomic number 17 technique, because the UV-based water medical care operates has around 122 MW irradiation capability and a wavelength of 270 nm, that takes just about 2 minutes in reducing waste roughly by 90-99%.

Further, increasing issues over water-borne diseases have increased people's awareness of intensely treated water. The growing awareness of the advantages of treated water consumption has UV powered LED lights market that caters to the present section, i.e., UV C LEDs

In May 2020, Seoul Viosys claimed that client inquiries for its variant named Violed UV LED light which might be used for sterilizing microorganism, increased over 5 times over March, fuelled by issues pertaining to the continued international unfolding of the virus inflicting COVID-19. Together with Korea University, the corporate showcased that its Violed variant might be able to eliminate around 99% of the SARS-COV-2 virus when employed for a 30-second dose from a distance of 3 centimeters, which is likely to boost its demand.

Although North America happens to be the dominant market in terms of market valuation, nonetheless Asia-Pacific is anticipated to achieve vital market growth throughout the forecast amount. Vendors across Japan and China holds potential in creating major investments in line with the increasing applications of UV equipped LEDs for various applications like medical care and sterilization, additionally to their enlargement activities.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ultraviolet LED Market on the basis of technology, applications, end user and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

UV – A

UV – B

UV – C

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

Counterfeit Detection

UV Sterilization

Medical Light Therapy

UV Curing

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Ultraviolet LED Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Ultraviolet LED Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Ultraviolet LED Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Ultraviolet LED Market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

