seed processing market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Bayer Cropscience, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience

seed processing Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%

Increasing demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield is driving global seed processing market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seed processing market size reached USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of seed processing methods in order to meet rising demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector. High moisture content in seeds requires use of seed processing in order to dry seeds to obtain a safe moisture level. Rising need to remove undesirable materials, unwanted seeds of other crops, and deteriorated or damaged seeds has been boosting demand for seed processing and conditioning globally.

Seed Processing methods also helps improve agricultural productivity. Processors are increasingly utilizing seed processing methods to reduce heterogeneity in seeds caused by variability of the soil in terms of its chemical, physical, and biological properties. Growing awareness among farmers regarding enhanced seed processing methods is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

Global seed processing market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global seed processing market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the seed processing market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Bayer Cropscience, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, Incotec, Clariant, CIMBRIA, and Sensient Technologies

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. High-quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained by using seed processing methods. This factor is driving the use of seed processing methods for production of cereals and grains.

Seed treatment segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to improve germination of seeds and to increase agricultural productivity and yield are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Gravity separators segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the seed processing market in 2020. Unwanted crop seeds can be removed with the help of gravity separators, and this is a growing requirement among processing facilities and farmers, and is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The seed processing market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of seed processing market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global seed processing market on the basis of crop type, processing type, equipment, and region as follows:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Flowers & Ornamentals

Cereals & Grains

Vegetables

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Seed Coating Material

Seed Treatment

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gravity Separators

Cleaners

Graders

Seed Treatment

De-stoners

Dryers

Others



Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The seed processing market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The research objectives of this report are:

To understand the structure of Global seed processing market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global seed processing market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To analyze the seed processing market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

