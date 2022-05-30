Construction sealants market See Incredible Growth 2021-2027 | Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company etc

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

Construction Sealants Market Size – USD 7,954.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Construction Sealants Market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity through implementation of modern agricultural techniques are likely to augment the market during the forecast period.

Ask for sample Copy of the Report at @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/294

Global Construction Sealants Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Construction Sealants Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Construction Sealants Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor is easier to clean. Also, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.

Get Access to Full summary of the Construction sealants market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-sealants-market

The Construction sealants market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of Construction sealants market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

Purchase Premium Report on Construction Sealants Market at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/294

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Construction sealants market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The research objectives of this report are:

To understand the structure of Global Construction Sealants Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Sealants Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To analyze the Construction Sealants Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Check Our More Blogs :

https://www.blogger.com/profile/08142474194412164003

https://www.blogger.com/profile/00562304732154656627

https://www.blogger.com/profile/01126774267456915723

https://www.blogger.com/profile/18183258875502514843

https://www.blogger.com/blog/posts/7530682499190626294

https://www.blogger.com/profile/17019586090463702010

https://www.blogger.com/profile/03720550447835270147

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.