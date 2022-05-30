Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 @ 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: George Tarby                                           

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service responded to a call for service. Upon arrival it was discovered George Tarby had an active instate warrant for criminal threatening. Tarby was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


 

