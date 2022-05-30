Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5002196
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 @ 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: George Tarby
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service responded to a call for service. Upon arrival it was discovered George Tarby had an active instate warrant for criminal threatening. Tarby was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.
BAIL: $200
