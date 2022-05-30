Greenhouse Film Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2027 | Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, GROUPE BARBIER Etc

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global greenhouse film market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to enhance agricultural productivity through implementation of modern agricultural techniques are likely to augment the market during the forecast period.

Increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity in developing economies is driving the global greenhouse film market.

in 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted a funding of USD 2.45 Million to invent a cost-effective and versatile greenhouse material capable of transforming sunlight into photo-synthetically convenient energy photosynthetically efficient light. This greenhouse material is intended to re-use ineffective ultraviolet radiation to further purify water. The innovation is expected to fuel the agriculture sector and help the countries facing severe climatic conditions and limited availability of fresh water in the near future.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In November 2019, RKW Group announced that it had invested millions in the last two years to develop advanced products with the latest technology for horticulture and agriculture sectors. Moreover, the company also expanded the capacity of its Michelstadt (Germany) and Hoogstraten (Belgium) sites.

The company is also planning to launch advanced silage films and bags and greenhouse films in order to help farmers. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position and help it remain competitive in the greenhouse film market in the next few years.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2019. Countries facing severe climatic conditions and limited water supply have increased the utilization of greenhouse films based on low-density polyethylene resins in the agriculture sector.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rising necessity to stabilize greenhouse films with correct light stabilizers and UV absorbers is expected to drive use of greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns in the near future.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global greenhouse film market in 2019. The increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity led by population growth in developing economies in the region is driving the demand for greenhouses. This, in turn, has resulted in growth of the market for greenhouse films in Asia Pacific.

The Greenhouse film market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of Greenhouse film market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Greenhouse film market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Radical Highlights of the Patient Registry Software Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Greenhouse film market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Growth Assessment of various Greenhouse film market segments throughout the forecast period

regionalal and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Greenhouse film market

