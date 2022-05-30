eHACCP.org Announces Corporate Partnerships Programs
eHACCP.org delivered its certified HACCP training to our shift managers, lead operators, and core food safety team members, in total there were 65 people trained. Easy and very economical.”HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org a privately held online food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury Ontario that specializes in Food Safety Plans and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs for individuals and corporations around the world has launched a Corporate Partnership Program.
“With our client list expanding and our training courses being used by some of the largest and best-known brands in the foodservice industry it was time for us to expand our customer engagement and relationships,” explained Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org. “The number of individuals taking our courses from inside the food and beverage giants has increased dramatically. To assist these clients to train even more professionals we have been offering HACCP Manager courses and volume discounts and we will continue to ensure that our clients successfully complete their training courses within their training budgets and time frame.
As food safety is the top priority for us and for the industry we won’t let our customers' training dollars go to waste,” added Mr. Sockett. “For our corporate partners, we allow them to transfer registrations for individuals who don’t finish our courses to another individual within their organization. Their enrolment fees can be credited to another employee as for both eHACCP.org and our customers the end goal is to have more employees trained in food safety.”
eHACCP.org offers individual training and has corporate programs for clients ranging from 5 to 100 individuals that need training and certification.
Based in Eastern Ontario eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. “Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to demystify the basic principles of HACCP combining content, examples, activities, quizzes, and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles in order to design, create and manage their HACCP plan in order to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”
For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org
About eHACCP.org
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.
eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.
