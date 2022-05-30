Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Revenue to Cross USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027 | Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,767.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in conserving natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled lithium-ion battery market.

The lithium-ion battery recycling market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/109

Top competitors of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market profiled in the report include:

Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By application, consumer electronics contributed to a significant market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for lithium-ion battery recycling.

The market in the North America held the lithium-ion battery recycling largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.3% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

By battery type, lithium manganese oxide lithium-ion battery recycling is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. LMO type offers various advantages such as lower internal resistance, high thermal stability, improved current handling, and enhanced safety, which make them apt for applications in power tools and hybrid or electric vehicles.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/109

Emergen Research has segmented the global lithium-ion battery recycling market on the basis of battery type, industry vertical, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Power

Industrial

Regional Analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/109

Furthermore, the report divides the lithium-ion battery recycling market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market size and share for the projected period of 2017-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/109

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Fiberglass Market@ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/15/2210503/0/en/Fiberglass-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-79-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Utilization-of-Fiberglass-in-the-Manufacture-of-Water-Storage-Systems-Automobiles-and-Wind-Turbines-ss-Driv.html

Small Arms Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/10/2190871/0/en/Small-Arms-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-6-82-Billion-in-2027-Extensive-Rise-in-Investment-in-Defense-Law-Enforcement-Bodies-are-Some-Major-Factors-Influencing-Industry-Growth-says-Emer.html

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/11/2191658/0/en/Surface-Treatment-Chemicals-Market-Size-to-reach-USD-19-90-Billion-in-2027-Rising-Demand-for-Vehicles-Among-Consumers-Driven-By-Increasing-Spending-Capacity-are-Key-Factors-Driving.html

Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/16/2193367/0/en/Industrial-Maintenance-Coatings-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-5-23-Billion-by-2027-Growing-Need-for-Eco-Friendly-Coatings-are-Fueling-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Research.html

Feldspar Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/17/2194952/0/en/Feldspar-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-1-10-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Demand-in-Glass-and-Ceramic-Production-Applications-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Research.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size Worth USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027