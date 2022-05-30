Esports Market Insights, Explore Industry Growth, Development Innovations and Regional Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising emergence of online sports café trend and increasing venture capital investments are some key factors driving global esports market

Esports Market Size – USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends – Increasing number of tournaments and events with major sponsorship deals” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global esports market size reached USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global esports market revenue growth are emergence of online sports cafes and increased venture capital investments. In addition, rising number of events with major sponsorship deals is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Many gamers are interested in online sports or esports cafe concepts since these allow playing games without need to purchase the required equipment. Another benefit of running an esports cafe is the potential to foster a competitive attitude through organizing of amateur tournaments. Majority of esports cafes currently have cutting-edge gaming equipment, which is expected to encourage gamers to visit esports café, and in turn boost market growth.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)

@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/748

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, Nintendo Co., Ltd., FACEIT, Gfinity plc, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, and Gameloft SE.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

First Person Shooter (FPS) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The FPS game genre is currently the most popular and wanted. In this game genre, a player can control one avatar at a time. Among the most popular games are Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, among many others.

Sponsorship segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. Sponsorship gives businesses a major opportunity to reach out directly to their target audience via online and offline media channels. Many major companies such as Nvidia and Intel have signed sponsorship deals with esports teams and event organizers. Providing gaming-related products has proven to be an excellent investment, thereby allowing businesses to increase revenues and drive brand image.

Smartphone segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Since smartphone users have risen significantly over the years, developments in esports has been increasing in parallel, driven by robust Internet connectivity and speed as well as ease of accessibility and affordability of high-performance smartphones, which are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/748

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global esports market on the basis of game type, revenue streams, device, and region:

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

First Person Shooter (FPS)

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Real-time Strategy (RTS)

Player Versus Player (PvP)

Revenue Streams Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Publisher Fees

Sponsorship

Media Rights

Merchandise & Tickets

Advertising

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphone

Computer

Tablet

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/748

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Esports market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Esports market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Esports market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/748

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

business intelligence and analytics market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market

email encryption market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/email-encryption-market

action camera market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/action-camera-market

synthetic aperture radar market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-aperture-radar-market

led emergency lighting market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

artificial intelligence in food and beverage market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-food-and-beverage-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global esports market size reached USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020