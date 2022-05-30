Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Trend To Use Fewer Antibiotics And Growing Use Of Vaccines To Treat Zoonotic Disorders Are Boosting The Veterinary Vaccines Market.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Size – USD 7.73 Billion In 2019, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rise In The Incidence Of Livestock Disorders

The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Is Anticipated To Reach Value Of USD 12.75 Billion By 2027, According To A Current Analysis By Emergen Research. The Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Is Likely To Expand Rapidly, Due To The Growing Use Of Vaccines To Treat Zoonotic Disorders And Increasing Inclination To Use Fewer Antibiotics. Moreover, The Rising Rate Of Incidence Of Livestock Disorders Is Anticipated To Propel The Veterinary Vaccines Market Further During The Forecast Period.

The Report Discusses In Detail The Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Market Drivers And Restraints, Limitations, Threats, And Demands Of The Veterinary Vaccines Market. The Study Further Assesses The Regional Market As Well As The International Market To Garner An Insight Into The Scope Of The Market. The Report Also Offers Estimations And Predictions About The Market Segment And Sub-Segments Exhibiting Promising Growth In The Forecast Timeline. The Report Also Provides Deeper Insights Into The Technological Advancements, Industrial Landscape, And Emerging Product And Technological Developments In The Veterinary Vaccines Market. It Offers Fruitful Insights Into The Business Sphere To Help Businesses Capitalize On The Lucrative Growth Opportunities.

Key Market Participants Include Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Merck Kgaa, Eli Lilly And Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Aptimmune Biologics Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, And Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Is Highly Consolidated Due To The Presence Of A Large Number Of Companies Across This Industry. The Report Discusses The Current Market Standing Of These Companies, Their Past Performances, Demand And Supply Graph, Production And Consumption Patterns, Sales Network, Distribution Channels, And Growth Opportunities In The Market At Length

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Based On Type, Administration Path, Technology, Infection, And Region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Cattle

Cat

Dog

Administration Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oral

Injection

Spray/Immersion

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Toxoid

Infection Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Fungal

Bacterial

Parasitic

Viral

Key Highlights Of Report

In January 2020, Automazioni VX, Inc. Entered Into A Cooperative Agreement With Merck Animal Health, A Division Of Merck Kgaa. The Collaboration Was Aimed To Launch Innoject Pro, A Uniquely Developed Technology For Subcutaneous Injection Vaccination Of Chicken. The Technology Can Be Utilized In Conjunction With The Innovax Vaccine By Merck Animal Health, Which Is Used To Safeguard Poultry From Bacterial Infections.

The Poultry Segment Is Expected To Lead The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Throughout The Forecast Period, Expanding At A CAGR Of 7.0%. The Increased Need For Risk-Free Pet Food, Associated With A Growing Focus On Developing New Animal Protection Approaches, Is Estimated To Drive The Segment During The Forecast Period.

The Injection Segment Is Projected To Retain The Largest Market Share Throughout The Forecast Period. Growth Of The Segment Is Attributable To Increasing Use Of Injection Vaccines For Protection Of Animal Health. Injection Vaccines Play A Crucial Role In Preventing And Controlling The Dissemination Of Disease Outbreaks In Both Farm Animals And Livestock.

Throughout The Forecast Period, The Inactivated Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Market For Veterinary Vaccines. Inactivated Vaccines Are Free From Bacteria And Suitable For Rehabilitation, Except In Case Of Immunocompetent Patients. These Vaccines Are Usually Compressed, Which Makes Their Shipping And Preserving Simple.

Due To Growing Prevalence Of Viral Infections Among Livestock, Including The Nipah Virus Infection, Avian Influenza, Canine Influenza, Swine Flu, And Bird Flu, The Viral Segment Is Expected To Lead The Market During The Forecast Period.

North America Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market For Veterinary Vaccines During The Forecast Period, Due To Rising Incidence Of Animal Diseases And Growing Population Of Pets In The U.S.

Veterinary Vaccines Key Coverage Of Report:

Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Valuations Of The Segments On A Country And Global Level.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Share Analysis Of The Major Market Players.

Opportunities And Growth Prospects For The New Veterinary Vaccines 7 Market Entrants.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Forecast For All The Segments, Sub-Segments Of The Market.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Trends (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Threats, Investment Opportunities, And Approvals)

Strategic Endorsements In The Key Business Segments On The Basis Of Veterinary Vaccines Market Valuations.

Competitive Landscape Mapping Of The Key Development Patterns.

Company Profiling With Detailed Strategies, Financial Details, And Recent Developments.

Latest Supply Chain Trends And Technological Advancements.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. The Increasing Concern To Use Less Antibiotics

4.2.2.2. Growing Demand For Safe Animal Products For Human Consumption

4.2.2.3. The Growing Uses Of Vaccines To Treat Zoonotic Disorders

4.2.2.4. The Increasing Trend Of Companion Animal Adoption

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower Research And Development Spending

4.2.3.2. Lack Of Appropriate Standards And Production Controls In The Production Of Veterinary Vaccines

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Veterinary Vaccines Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Poultry

5.1.2. Swine

5.1.3. Aquaculture

5.1.4. Cattle

5.1.5. Cat

5.1.6. Dog

Chapter 6. Veterinary Vaccines Market By Administration Path Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Administration Path Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oral

6.1.2. Injection

6.1.3. Spray/Immersion

Chapter 7. Veterinary Vaccines Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Inactivated

7.1.2. Live Attenuated

7.1.3. Recombinant

7.1.4. Toxoid

Veterinary Vaccines Market