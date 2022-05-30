Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Beneficial Analysis By Types, Applications, Key Vendors, Region Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size – USD 10.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%, Market Trends – Rising government investment in big data.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.

However, high cost to implement predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.

Cloud segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions by end-user to efficiently collect, process, and transfer analyzed data.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, the operation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for advanced solution to improve inventory planning across different industry.

The Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Telecommunication

Mining

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Defense

BFSI

Logistics

Entertainment

Sports

Gaming

Others

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

