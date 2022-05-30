Aircraft Specialty Clamps Market anticipated to rebound at a CAGR of 11.1% to reach USD 415.0 Mn in 2027.

The global aircraft specialty clamps market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 11.1% to reach US$ 415.0 Million in 2027; states Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has published a new report on the global aircraft specialty clamps market. According to the report, the market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 11.1% to reach US$ 415.0 Million in 2027. This exclusive report offers an analysis of the present scenario, and forecasts related to the global Aircraft Speciality Clamps market.

What are Clamps/Speciality Clamps?

An aircraft clamp can be subdivided into standard clamps and specialty clamps. Clamps that have a proprietary design with customized proprietary material for specific customers’ needs to enhance their performance for specific applications are termed Specialty Clamps. Whereas clamps that are manufactured as per the industry standard specifications and materials are categorized as standard clamps. A Standard clamp manufacturer can easily expand into the specialty clamps market with a limited investment.

Market Segmentation –

In this report, the market has been bifurcated as follows –

By Aircraft Type – Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation.

By Application Type – Engines, Fuel Applications, and Airframe.

By Band Material Type – Steel & Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Titanium, Nickel, and Others.

By Clamp Type – Loop Clamp, Band Clamp, Saddle Clamp, Block Clamp, P-Clamp, and Others.

By Cushion Type – Cushioned Clamp and Non-Cushioned Clamp.

By Function Type – Wiring/Wiring Harness, Tubing/ Ducting, and Hoses.

By Temperature Type – High-temperature Clamps, and Low-temp Clamps.

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segment-Wise Analysis

Based on the aircraft type, Commercial Aircraft is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period with the significant growth in air travel demand coupled with a rising aircraft fleet.

Based on the application type, Engine is expected to remain the biggest demand generator of specialty clamps during the forecast period. The engine is the most critical section of an aircraft that operates at extremely high temperatures.

Based on the band material type, Steel and stainless steel are projected to remain the dominant material type in the market during the forecast period, as stainless steel is more durable and highly resistant to corrosion, wear, and tear.

Based on the clamp type, the Band clamp is expected to remain the dominant clamp type in the market during the forecast period, as they are widely used to hold all types of ducts, tubes, and hoses, including high-pressure tubes, pipes, and hoses situated in aircraft engines.

Based on the temperature type, High-temperature applications are the biggest users of specialty clamps in the market and are also expected to witness faster growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of connecting ducts, wires/harnesses, and hoses in engine applications operating in extreme critical temperatures and pressures.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period, mainly driven by the USA.

Growth Factors

The report states that the Aircraft Specialty Clamps industry is projecting a magnetic recovery from the year 2022 onwards with a sharp spike in the air travel demand led by offering steady relaxations in international air travel by several economies.

Furthermore, other factors influencing the growth of the aircraft specialty clamps market include gradual ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs, market entry of new aircraft programs, and increasing demand for specialty clamps to improve their performance for high-temperature applications.

Key Players

Almost all the major players of standard clamps for the aircraft industry have a strong focus on specialty clamps as well. Thus, the competitive landscape of the aircraft specialty clamps market remains more or less similar to the overall aircraft clamps market.

The following are some of the key players mentioned in the aircraft specialty clamps market report -

Caillau

Clampco Products Inc.

Eaton Corporation

J&M Products, Inc.

Pacmet Aerospace

Teconnex Ltd

TransDigm Group Inc. (AdelWiggins and TA Aerospace)

UMPCO Inc.

Voss Industries Inc. (A CAM Company)

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearvch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176