Crop Monitoring Market to Witness Four-Fold Increase by 2027 | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Crop Monitoring Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection

Crop Monitoring Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the measures taken by governments of several countries to meet the rising demand for food.

Rising adoption of the global navigation satellite system, which helps farmers to perform real-time crop vegetation index monitoring, is contributing to growth of the market for crop monitoring. Increasing preferences by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity is likely to boost the demand for crop monitoring solutions in the near future. Rising labor wages led by the declining agricultural workforce in developed economies has resulted in the shift of preference toward automation operations achieved through usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/410

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, YARA International, a global leader in crop nutrition, and IBM announced to have concluded an agreement to build a leading farming digital platform of the world, which would provide holistic digital services and instant agronomic advices.

The sensing & imagery segment held the largest market share of 49.3% in 2019. Farmers are using crop and soil sensors, farm mapping, and aerial drones in order to increase crop yield and enhance crop quality, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The rising need to obtain real-time data on fields and crops to evaluate and analyze the data for growth in farming operations has increased the utilization of sensing and monitoring devices, which has driven the segment.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crop-monitoring-market

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Crop Monitoring market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Crop Monitoring market landscape.

The Crop Monitoring research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crop-monitoring-market

The key companies studied in the Crop Monitoring report are:

Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global crop monitoring market in terms of technology, offering, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Variable Rate Technology

Sensing & Imagery

Automation & Robotics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Soil Monitoring

Variable Rate Application

Field Mapping

Yield Mapping & Monitoring

Crop Scouting & Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Others

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/410

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Crop Monitoring market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/410

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

cold chain monitoring market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-chain-monitoring-market

video doorbell market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-doorbell-market

battery pack market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-pack-market

endpoint protection platforms market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

pet camera market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pet-camera-market

zero trust security solutions market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

virtual reality in medical market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-in-medical-market

wireless brain sensor market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-brain-sensor-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-crop-monitoring-market

Contact Us:

Crop Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027