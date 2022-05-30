Automotive Sensors Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Sensors Market Trends – Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Automotive Sensors market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market

Rise in demand for vehicle electrification, formulation of stringent government regulations related to emissions will drive the automotive sensors market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as:

Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Applications, and region:

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

Thermistor

MEMS

Resistance temperature detector

IC temperature sensor

Others

Pressure

MEMS

Strain gauges

Ceramic pressure sensors

Position

Angular

Linear

Oxygen

NOx

Speed

Inertial

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Image

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

Radars

Ultrasonic

Proximity

LiDAR

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

ADAS

Others

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Automotive Sensors market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Automotive Sensors Market segmentation

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing proliferation of the autonomous and connected vehicles

4.2.2.2. Extensive rise in the electric vehicles

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher initial investment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Sensors Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Temperature

5.1.1.1. Thermocouple

5.1.1.2. Thermistor

5.1.1.3. MEMS

5.1.1.4. Resistance temperature detector

5.1.1.5. IC temperature sensor

5.1.1.6. Others

5.1.2. Pressure

5.1.2.1. MEMS

5.1.2.2. Strain gauges

5.1.2.3. Ceramic pressure sensors

5.1.3. Position

5.1.3.1. Angular

5.1.3.2. Linear

5.1.4. Oxygen

5.1.5. NOx

5.1.6. Speed

5.1.7. Inertial

5.1.7.1. Accelerometers

5.1.7.2. Gyroscopes

5.1.8. Image

5.1.8.1. Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

5.1.8.2. Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

5.1.9. Radars

5.1.9.1. Ultrasonic

5.1.9.2. Proximity

5.1.9.3. LiDAR

5.1.9.4. Others

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Automotive Sensors Market Size Worth USD 48.29 Billion By 2027