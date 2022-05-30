Electronic Warfare Market Country Based-Current & Future Demand, Growth Analysis with Size, Share & Top Player Strategy

Emergen Research Logo

Electronic Warfare Market Increasing investments by major players in the defense sector is driving electronic warfare market revenue growth

Electronic Warfare Market Size – USD 17.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities in warfare” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Electronic Warfare Market size reached USD 17.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investment in defense sector and foreign intelligence platforms is driving market revenue growth.

Electronic warfare significantly contributes towards Information Operations (IO) by using wide range of techniques to disrupt, shape, and exploit adversary use of electromagnetic spectrum. In addition, it protects freedom of action and increases dependence on that spectrum. Various characteristics of electronic warfare such as detection, disruption, destruction, deception, and denial are driving market growth. Disruption indicates ability to degrade enemy’s control to prohibit attacks on friendly forces, while deception signifies utilization of electromagnetic spectrum to confuse adversaries.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/337

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Electronic Warfare (EW) equipment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Among various EW equipment, electromagnetic shielding helps communication channels to stay open. Certain devices interfere with Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) or Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). Electromagnetic shielding isolates military networks from foreign militaries and civilians’ networks and benefits military teams by protecting integrity of their system. This further results in elimination of jammed signals.

Electronic Support (ES) segment revenue is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period due to technological advancements in Signals Intelligence (SIGINT). Technological advances have led to increased adoption of SIGINT in military applications as these are equipped with upgraded sensors, cameras, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems. It helps to gather raw intelligence, and after translating and interpreting, it provides meaningful insights for decision-making.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-warfare-market

The Electronic Warfare research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Electronic Warfare report are:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leonardo, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, and SAAB

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/337

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented global Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of component, platform, capability, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Electronic Warfare Equipment

Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)

Laser Warning Systems (LWS)

Identification Friend or FOE (IFF) Systems

IR Missile Warning System

Direction Finders (DF)

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

Jammers

Anti-radiation Missile

Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)

Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

Self-protection EW Suite

Electromagnetic Shielding / Hardening

Counter UAV System

Emission Control

Antenna

Interference Mitigation

Electronic Warfare Operational Support

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Land

Naval

Air

Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Electronic Support (ES)

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)

Communication Intelligence (COMINT)

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Electronic Attack (EA)

Active

Passive

Electronic Protection (EP)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Military Commands

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Others

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-warfare-market

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Electronic Warfare Market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/337

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

photolithography equipment market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photolithography-equipment-market

virtual reality market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

cloud erp market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-erp-market

cloud testing market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-testing-market

retail cloud market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retail-cloud-market

iot connectivity market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-connectivity-market

cold chain monitoring market-https://www.google.com.ag/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-chain-monitoring-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-electronic-warfare-market

Contact Us:

Electronic Warfare Market Size Worth USD 25.73 Billion in 2030