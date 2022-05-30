Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Share, Growth, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Need For Medical Treatment Due To Rise In Prevalence Of Various Chronic Diseases Is Propelling Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Revenue Growth

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size – USD 270 Million In 2020, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 6.2%, Market Trends – Surge In Application In Agriculture Sector

The Global Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 437.3 Million At A Steady CAGR Of 6.2% In 2028, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Revenue Growth Is Driven By Steady Rise In Demand For Specific Tests And Improved Quality Results. The Technology Offers Various Advantages And Is Used Extensively In Fields Such As Food, Pharmacy, Chemicals, And Agriculture Which Is Driving Market Revenue Growth To A Significant Extent Currently.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Helps In Identifying Healthy And Infected Seeds. It Can Also Classify The Degree To Which Seeds Are Infected. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Is An Accurate And Non-Destructive Detection Method With Potential For Quality Control Of Seeds And Safety Assessment, Which Drives Its Demand In Agricultural Industry. However, High Cost Of Near Infrared Spectroscopy Devices And Lack Of Awareness Are Some Factors Hindering Market Growth.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market On The Basis Of Modality, Technology, Application, And Region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Benchtop

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Medical Uses

Astronomical Spectroscopy

Remote Monitoring

Agriculture

Particle Measurement

Material Science

Industrial Uses

Others

Key Players In The Market Include Agilent Technologies, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, JASCO International Co., Ltd., Horiba Ltd., And Lumex Instruments.

According To The World Health Organization, There Are Approximately 200 Types Of Diseases As A Result Of Consumption Of Contaminated Food Every Year. It Is Also Estimated That More Than 600 Million People Fall Ill From Intake Of Unsafe Food And Approximately 420,000 Die Every Year Due To The Same. Contaminated Food Is A Major Cause Of Concern And Application Of Near Infrared Spectroscopy To Test The Quality Of Food Is Driving Growth Of The Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Revenue.

The Report Discusses In Detail The Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Market Drivers And Restraints, Limitations, Threats, And Demands Of The Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market. The Study Further Assesses The Regional Market As Well As The International Market To Garner An Insight Into The Scope Of The Market. The Report Also Offers Estimations And Predictions About The Market Segment And Sub-Segments Exhibiting Promising Growth In The Forecast Timeline. The Report Also Provides Deeper Insights Into The Technological Advancements, Industrial Landscape, And Emerging Product And Technological Developments In The Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market. It Offers Fruitful Insights Into The Business Sphere To Help Businesses Capitalize On The Lucrative Growth Opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Trinamix Gmbh, Which Is A Subsidiary Of BASF SE, Launched Mobile Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy Solution. The Company Makes Spectroscopy Affordable And Accessible Beyond Laboratory And Factory Applications. Trinamix Is Providing All The Features, Such As Precise Data And Material Analytics, Mobile And Robust Hardware, And Excellent Chemical And Molecular Expertise In A Single Handheld Device.

Portable Near Infrared Spectroscopy Is Powerful Instrument Which Provides Advantages For Online, Non-Destructive Or In Situ Analysis. These Devices Are Cost-Effective, Small-Sized, Simpler, And Robust With Ergonomic Design. The Portable Segment Revenue Is Expected To Register A Rapid Growth Rate During The Forecast Period.

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectrometer Is An Instrument Which Acquires Broadband Near Infrared Spectra. FT-IR Is Used In Various Applications Due To Its Improved Sensitivity And Speed. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy Is Used In Chemistry, Biology Research Fields, Geology, And Materials.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Is Used In Medicine To Provide Information About Oxygen Saturation Of Hemoglobin Within Microcirculation. It Can Be Used To Assess Microvascular And Oxygenation Function In Brain Or In Peripheral Tissues. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Is Also Used In Pediatric Critical Care To Manage Patients After Cardiac Surgery. The Technology Is More Likely To Be Suggested For Patients Due To Its Non-Invasive, Painless Process, And It Helps Critical Care Physicians With An Estimate Of Cardiac Output.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market In North America Accounted For Largest Market Share In The Global Market In 2020, Which Can Be Attributed To Rapid Adoption Of Advanced Technologies, Increasing Investment In Innovative Spectroscopy Modalities, And High Healthcare Expenditure In Countries In The Region. In Addition, Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Presence Of Leading Providers Of Near Infrared Spectroscopy Systems In Countries In The Region Are Other Factors Driving Market Growth.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Key Coverage Of Report:

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Share Valuations Of The Segments On A Country And Global Level.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Share Analysis Of The Major Market Players.

Opportunities And Growth Prospects For The New Near Infrared Spectroscopy 7 Market Entrants.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Forecast For All The Segments, Sub-Segments Of The Market.

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Trends (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Threats, Investment Opportunities, And Approvals)

Strategic Endorsements In The Key Business Segments On The Basis Of Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Valuations.

Competitive Landscape Mapping Of The Key Development Patterns.

Company Profiling With Detailed Strategies, Financial Details, And Recent Developments.

Latest Supply Chain Trends And Technological Advancements.

The Report Objectives Are:

To Evaluate Near Infrared Spectroscopy Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunity, Key Market, And Key Players.

To Present The Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Development In The Different Regions Of The World.

To Strategically Study And Segment The Key Players And Comprehensively Analyze Their Development Plan And Strategies.

To Define, Describe, And Forecast The Market By Product Type, Market, And Key Regions.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Advantages Of NIR Imaging Over Conventional Visualization Methods

4.2.2.2. Increase In R&D Investments In Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Technical Limitations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market By Modality Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Modality Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Benchtop

5.1.2. Portable

Chapter 6. Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

6.1.2. Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy

