Learn to Streamline Your Photo Booth Booking Procedures with Nona Musaelian
Experiencing difficulty while choosing a photo booth is a serious concern. The free webinar by Nona M. helps you ease the process of choosing a photo booth.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a very successful webinar on “How to Start a Photo Booth Business”, Nona Musaelian is back with another one.
Nona Musaelian is a successful business owner of the unique yet well-established Selfie Booth Co which acts as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to make a name in the market by renting out photo booths for various events.
Photo booths have again become the talk of the town with their ability to promote a business or uplift an organization’s name in the market. Getting a photo booth for your event does bring sheer joy but it also brings a procedure to follow and tips to take care of.
Nona in her webinar will share a few tips that will make your rental photobooth booking procedure smooth and hassle-free.
Set an approximate budget
Nona says setting a budget is the first and foremost thing to do if you are looking to book/rent a photo booth. Many people know that they need a photo booth, but they miss on how much budget they should set.
Choose a photo booth according to your setup
An event is coordinated perfectly when everything is aligned and in sync. Nona says you should first decide on the theme of your event and then book a photo booth that matches it.
Decide on the kind of booth
Decide whether you need a selfie booth or a selfie mirror booth. As Nona says, it is important to have knowledge about the kind of services you expect from your photo booth to avoid last-minute confusion.
Keep in mind the space requirements
Photo booths cover some amount of space in your area. It can become a huge issue during the event if not considered earlier. So, it is better to speak with your vendor regarding the space available to set up the photo booth and how much space it will cover. This is what our expert Nona suggests.
If you feel this was a string to the start of your solution, please tune in to the webinar to know more about photo booths and the procedure for booking rental photo booths.
The details for the webinar are mentioned below:
Mode of the webinar: Online, via Zoom
Date & Time: May 31, 2022; 9 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Learn to Streamline Your Photo Booth Booking Procedures
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95866650201?pwd=U2NGT1hiUkdFWVRHbnEwSXRxbVJwZz09
Meeting ID: 958 6665 0201
Passcode: X4KeS1
Nona Musaelian
Selfie Booth®
+1 8669421112
rent@selfieboothco.com
