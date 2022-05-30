DOH confirms fifth Legionnaires’ case following stay at Hilton Grand Islander￼

Posted on May 28, 2022 in Newsroom

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations located in Waikiki.

The fifth case was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease on May 23. The individual is a non-Hawaii resident whose stay at the Grand Islander began on April 25.

“DOH continues to work to ensure that the Grand Islander takes action to remediate the building and other possible sources of exposure,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “Individuals who stay at the Grand Islander should keep these recent cases in mind, and if they have flu-like symptoms following a stay at the hotel, should seek medical care immediately.”

The first case was diagnosed in June 2021, the second case was diagnosed on March 6 or 7, the third case was diagnosed on April 2, and the fourth case was diagnosed on April 26. The Grand Islander continues to work with DOH to ensure that the building is remediated. Mitigation measures include installing point-of-use filters in guest room showers.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not develop Legionnaires’ disease. Those at increased risk include people 50 and older, current or former smokers, and people with a chronic lung disease, weakened immune system, cancer, or underlying conditions.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria. It is treated with antibiotics and cannot spread from person to person. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease are similar to influenza, and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headache. Symptoms usually begin within two to 14 days of exposure.

Individuals who stayed at the Grand Islander and developed symptoms consistent with Legionella infection are encouraged to seek medical attention and report the illness to DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line by phone at (808) 586-4586. DOH also encourages that these individuals get tested for COVID-19.

Legionella bacteria are commonly found in warm freshwater environments, but can proliferate and spread in water systems such as showerheads and sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs, and large plumbing systems.

###

PDF: DOH confirms fifth Legionnaires’ case following stay at Hilton Grand Islander