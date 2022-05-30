Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices Market Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028

Increasing adoption of sensor-based IoT-enabled solutions in the healthcare sector, coupled with growing automation trend in various industries is driving market growth.” — Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Adoption Of Sensor-Based Iot-Enabled Solutions In The Healthcare Sector, Coupled With Growing Automation Trend In Various Industries Is Driving Market Growth.

Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market Size – USD 204.74 Billion In 2028, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 30.8%, Market Trends – Technological Advancement In Sensors

The Global Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market Is Expected To Reach A Market Size Of USD 204.74 Billion At A Steady CAGR Of 30.8% In 2028, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. This Steady Revenue Growth Of The Market Can Be Attributed To Increasing Internet And Wearable Medical Device Penetration And Growing Trend Of Smart Factories And Automation Of Various Manufacturing Processes. Adoption Of Iot-Enabled Sensors And Devices To Enable More Flexible Manufacturing Processes And To Improve Productivity Has Been Increasing. Growing Need To Monitor, Control, And Improve Operational Efficiency Has Also Been Resulting In Growing Adoption Of Sensors In Iot Devices In Manufacturing And Automotive Industries

Smart City Initiatives In Developing Countries Are Also Contributing To Growing Demand For Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices, And The Trend Is Expected To Continue During The Forecast Period. Manufacturing Industries Are Increasingly Adopting Sensors In Iot Devices For Employee Safety And Well-Being, Profitable Process Workflows, And Improved Space Utilization. Technological Advancement In Sensors, Field Devices, And Robots Is Projected To Boost Deployment Of Sensors In A Growing Range Of Iot Devices Is Also Expected To Support Market Growth Over The Forecast Period.

Key Highlights Of Report

In October 2020, Cisco Systems Announced The Launch Of Two New Cloud-Managed Iot Sensor Solutions, Namely Meraki MT Sensors And Industrial Asset Vision Sensors. The Iot Sensor Solutions Are Expected To Help Businesses Simplify Facility And Asset Monitoring Across Their Organizations, From Outdoor Operation Technology (OT) To Indoor IT Closet Spaces At Scale.

Key Players In The Market Include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, And Intel Corporation.

The Manufacturing Segment Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2020. Manufacturers Across Various Industries Are Adopting Iot Solutions With Increased Focus On Sensors, Robotics, Centralized Tracking, Cloud, And Quality Inspection In Order To Implement Smart Manufacturing, Which Is Projected To Boost Demand For Sensors For Such Solutions And Applications.

The Pressure Sensors Segment Revenue Is Expected To Expand At A Rapid CAGR Of 31.5% During The Forecast Period. The Ability Of Pressure Sensors To Detect Fluctuations Or Drops In Pressure Is Driving Utilization In Various Processes In Manufacturing Facilities.

The Wireless Segment Accounted For A Significantly High Revenue Share In The Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market In 2020. Wireless Sensor Networks Are Effective In Harsh Or Hostile Environments, Offer An Easily Scaled Solution, And Enable Remote Data Collection And Transmission, Which Are Factors Driving Demand For Wireless Sensor Networks.

North America Accounted For Largest Revenue Share Contribution To The Global Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market In 2020. Increasing Adoption Of Iot-Based Sensor Solutions In Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, And Healthcare Industries In Countries In The Region Is Projected To Boost Market Growth During The Forecast Period.

The Report Offers Insightful Information About The Market Dynamics Of The Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices Market. It Offers SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis To Present A Better Understanding Of The Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices Market, Competitive Landscape, Factors Affecting It, And To Predict The Growth Of The Industry. It Also Offers The Impact Of Various Market Factors Along With The Effects Of The Regulatory Framework On The Growth Of The Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices Market.

To view the detailed ToC of the global Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices market report :

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensors-in-internet-of-things-devices-market

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market On The Basis Of Application, Sensor Type, Network Technology, And Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Light Sensors

Motion Sensors

Other Sensors

Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless

Key Geographical Areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Report Considers The Following Timeline For Market Estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The Report Highlights The Latest Trends Observed In The Consumption Pattern Of Each Regional Segment.

Extensive Market Segmentation Included In The Report Helps Better Understand The Revenue And Estimated Growth Of The Individual Regions.

The Report Throws Light On The Historical And Current Market Scenarios And Provides A Concise Year-On-Year Growth Rate Of The Global Small Arms Market.

The Report Further Entails The Current Market Trends, Technological Advancements, Revenue Growth, And Other Aspects Affecting Market Growth.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Adoption Of Smartphones In Developing Countries

4.2.2.2. Low Cost Of Sensors

4.2.2.3. Increasing Adoption Of Smart Lighting In Office Spaces And Smart Buildings

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing Chances Of Security Attacks

4.2.3.2. Lack Of Robust Security Systems

4.2.3.3. Complexity Of Systems

4.2.3.4. Present Challenging Economic Conditions Due To The Pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Healthcare

5.1.2. Transport

5.1.3. Manufacturing

5.1.4. Retail

5.1.5. Others

Sensors In Internet Of Things Devices Market