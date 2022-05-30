Self-Tanning Products Market Size Worth USD 1.58 Billion by 2029 | Surging Urban Population and Advertisement Expenditure to Bolster Demand

Companies covered in self-tanning products market report are PZ Cussons Plc. (St Tropez Inc.) (U.K.), Bondi Sands (Australia), Tan-Luxe (Future Beauty Labs) (U.K.), Isle of Paradise (U.K.), Pradas Glow (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Jergens) (Japan), Coola LLC. (U.S.), Clarins (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Neutrogena) (U.S.), Crown Laboratories, Inc. (Vita Liberata) (U.S.), Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (Alba Botanica) (U.S.), L'Oréal S.A. (France), Skinerals (U.S.), and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-tanning products market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.04 billion in 2022 to USD 1.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Self-Tanning Products Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

Shut Down of Stores and Malls during Pandemic Decreased Product Demand

The implementation of lockdown across the globe owing to COVID-19 resulted in the shutdown of stores of non-emergency-related products involving beauty goods. The shutting down of stores has negatively affected the sales of numerous beauty products, including self-tanning products. Additionally, owing to the coronavirus, manifold sufferers across the globe, which is dominating modify the consumer expenditure behavior, also had an adverse effect on the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/self-tanning-products-market-104609

Self-Tanning Products Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.00 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1.58 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.1% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Form, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered PZ Cussons Plc. (St Tropez Inc.) (U.K.), Bondi Sands (Australia), Tan-Luxe (Future Beauty Labs) (U.K.), Isle of Paradise (U.K.), Pradas Glow (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Jergens) (Japan), Coola LLC. (U.S.), Clarins (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Neutrogena) (U.S.), Crown Laboratories, Inc. (Vita Liberata) (U.S.), Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (Alba Botanica) (U.S.), L'Oréal S.A. (France), Skinerals (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the self-tanning products market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

PZ Cussons Plc. (St Tropez Inc.) (U.K.)

Bondi Sands (Australia)

Tan-Luxe (Future Beauty Labs) (U.K.)

Isle of Paradise (U.K.)

Pradas Glow (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Jergens) (Japan)

Coola LLC. (U.S.)

Clarins (France)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Neutrogena) (U.S.)

Crown Laboratories, Inc. (Vita Liberata) (U.S.)

Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (Alba Botanica) (U.S.)

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Skinerals (U.S.)

Report Coverage:

The report offers a global study of the market along with present trends and impending predictions to disclose approximate revenue. A rounded review of any forthcoming prospects, jeopardies, competitions or driving aspects is also stated in the report. A thorough and methodical regional examination is offered.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/self-tanning-products-market-104609

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Urban Population and Advertisement Expenditure to Bolster Demand

Individuals living in urban spaces across the globe are being greatly alert regarding the usage of self-tanning products, owing to being open to numerous skincare products, involving self-tanning in comparison to people residing in rural areas and this promotes the demand for the product. Additionally, rising expenditure on advertising and promotional programs by market key companies are predicted to have a favorable effect on the market development.

The lack of knowledge of the existence of self-tanning between a major number of individuals living in emerging and under-established countries is hampering the self-tanning products market growth. Similarly, the product is observed to be less useful among individuals with deeper skin tones and that dampens the usage among a huge number of consumers. This results in constraining the product demand.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Appear as Dominating Region Backed by Existence of Important Companies

Europe holds the largest market share, and the size was valued at USD 339.58 billion in 2021. Crucial market companies, such as Loreal, Clarins, and others, are extensively fixated on expanding their retail stores across the European region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to display a considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The surging fondness toward beauty products among the youth populace is playing a substantial part for the increasing product demand.

North America is expected to demonstrate a considerable growth prospect during the forecast period. The surging development of beauty salon businesses in North American nations results in an upsurge in the requirement for products, which is projected to contribute to the market development remarkably.

South America is projected to hold an impressive self-tanning products market share in the impending years. The steady economic development in South American nations is leading to greater expenditure on beauty products and is anticipated to have a widespread effect on the market growth.

Segments:

By product form, the market is fragmented into self-tan lotion, self-tan spray, self-tan oil, self-tan mousse, self-tan drops, self-tan wipes, and others. Self-tan lotion holds the major market share on account of the ease of use and low risk of application errors on the skin, thereby increasing the preference for lotion product form.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into household and commercial.

By distribution channel, the market is fragmented into offline and online.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:



Coalitions Between Corporations to Safeguard their Brand Recognition in the Market

Fundamental companies in the market are incessantly rooting for operative tactics to endorse their products and inaugurate their positions in the market. One such vital stratagem is to inaugurate novel products by teaming up with other corporations to expand their reach to end-users.

Check Discount on This Premium Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/self-tanning-products-market-104609

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Form (Value) Self-Tan Lotion Self-Tan Spray Self-Tan Oil Self-Tan Mousse Self-Tan Drops Self-Tan Wipes Others



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

March 2021: Bali Body collaborated with HSN for the introduction of self-tanning products. This includes one hour express self-tanner which is a quick-drying, lightweight, streak-free, making it ideal for achieving quick and even color.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/self-tanning-products-market-104609

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Sun Care Products Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Skincare Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter