Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,455 in the last 365 days.

SpaceMine Announces the Launch of Its NFT Project

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, Korea, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpaceMine, the P2E game that users can mine various cryptocurrencies, has released 1st NFT via SpaceMine Wallet (https://www.spacemine.net/) Recently.

Through this NFT mint, the company plans to sell some of its shares in the first mining district of the game to be released in the future, and the NFT holder will receive a portion of the proceeds issued by the mining district.

In addition, NFT, which is sold through this minting, is expected to be actively participated by participants in the existing SpaceMine ecosystem as it can receive a reduction in mining transmission fees.

This NFT plans to release a total of eight products: Master, Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Iron, and Mystery Box. SpaceMine foundation expects ordinary users to participate in SpaceMine through this NFT release. They will provide various benefits for new or existing miners.

"This NFT mint will set a big stage for creating an ecosystem for users. We're going to make a sustainable and attractive ecosystem," explained Brad Na, CEO of SpaceMine.

SpaceMine team has achieved $2 million dollars in sales this month and is expecting 100 million dollars in sales this year.

They continue to supply liquidity through profits from paid users, sufficiently showing the value of growth.

SpaceMine Airdrop is now in progress. More information can be found on the SpaceMine community channel (https://twitter.com/spacemineio). Now, SpaceMine (MINE) is traded at BITTREX.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spacemineio

Github: https://github.com/SpaceMineOfficial/SpaceMine/releases

Telegram: https://t.me/spacemineio

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJoKxChBqYXknKMdPnbybaw

SpaceMine Wallet: https://www.spacemine.net/

Media Contact

Brand: SPACEMINE

Contact: WonJun Ko

Email: nujnow@space-mine.io

Website: https://space-mine.io

SOURCE: SPACEMINE 


You just read:

SpaceMine Announces the Launch of Its NFT Project

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.