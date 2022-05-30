Submit Release
Wilco Manufacturing Refurbishes Old Amphibious Equipment

UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilco Manufacturing is pleased to announce that they refurbish old amphibious equipment to ensure it runs like new again. Whether customers purchased their machines from Wilco Manufacturing or another brand, their qualified technicians can repair and refurbish the equipment to ensure it works as intended.

The technicians at Wilco Manufacturing have extensive experience working with amphibious equipment and Marsh Buggy and understand how it works. When customers bring an old piece of equipment to their team, they evaluate its condition and determine the best ways to restore it. With an extensive selection of parts available and a vast knowledge, they can refurbish most amphibious equipment to extend its lifespan.

Wilco Manufacturing has more than 100 years of combined experience manufacturing, servicing, and repairing amphibious equipment. Their extensive knowledge and experience makes them the ideal choice to refurbish old amphibious equipment and give it new life. Refurbishing old equipment can save companies money and ensure they get the most value from their equipment.

Anyone interested in learning how they refurbish old amphibious equipment can find out more by visiting the Wilco Manufacturing website or calling 1-337-235-1715.

About Wilco Manufacturing: Wilco Manufacturing is a leading producer of amphibious equipment for construction projects and other applications. They offer the high-quality equipment their customers need with stellar customer service. In addition to building new equipment, the company also provides parts and other services to ensure customer satisfaction.

