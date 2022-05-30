AU Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government Kicks off in Malabo with Participation of Morocco

MOROCCO, May 30 - The Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government of the African Union (AU) opened Saturday in Malabo, with the participation of Morocco.

The AU Extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference was held Friday in the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

Accompanied by a large high-level delegation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, represents HM King Mohammed VI in these two Summits.

MAP 28 mai 2022