European Leadership University Is Offering Tech Career Programmes For Women In Collaboration with UpSchool

European Leadership University and UpSchool Are Offering Two Unique Tech Programmes To Prepare Women For a Tech CareerAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University and UP School offer a career-oriented tech pathway for women who is not sure or ready to do a degree programme but want to step ahead in their Software Engineering or Full-Stack Developer careers with an internationally recognized certificate.
Through this collaboration, the students will be offered two short full-year programmes with mentor and community support all year long. These programmes have an industry-focused, project-based curriculum for extensive learning for women.
According to the spokesperson, “Europe needs 1 million software professionals by 2025, we want more women to be in tech. Merely 30% of tech roles are filled with women, and we want to change that. We want to equip women with the basic foundation that will help them pursue a career in technology. The aim is to achieve a gender balance in the technology industry by providing women the right direction and resources.” These programmes will also help the students develop essential skills to succeed in their tech careers, including collaboration, problem-solving, and communication. “The UPSchool student success team and our student success team will continuously work with the students throughout the programme to assist with their interviewing skills, networking, resume building, and job search,” the spokesperson continued.
Upon completion of each phase, students will earn certification from ELU. After attending a full-year programme, students can choose to continue their tech education online with over 50 ECTS earned for a Computer Science European University degree or start their tech career instantly.
