Bundaberg, Australia – The leading car service has worked on hundreds of 4x4s over the years believes that the vehicle style is evolving, not dying, as some predicted. The shift is being made from sole ruggedness to comfort.

Shift Automotive Bundaberg knows a thing or two about 4x4s; after all, the leading mechanic Bundaberg has worked on hundreds of them over the years. However, the company believes that, unlike what many people have been predicting, 4x4s aren’t dead or going to die anytime sooner, nor are these styles of vehicles going to be replaced with crossover SUVs. According to the company, the shift is for brands to introduce models that feel more premium with more comfort, especially when driving on paved roads. There is still a massive market for the classic 4x4 in Australia.

The 4x4 car service Bundaberg had captured the hearts and minds of Australians since the early 50s when the vehicle was touted as being an all-terrain masterpiece. The characteristic large wheels, rugged design, and simplistic mechanical layout mean that the car can go just about anywhere, demonstrated across countless rallies over the years. It is still the vehicle of choice for those who venture out into the outback or live in places where the roads aren’t great.

Shift Automotive Bundaberg has said that there are many 4x4 owners in the city, with enthusiasts choosing to upgrade their existing vehicles. The company reported a surge in people wanting to upgrade older 4x4s, with classics like the Toyota Land Cruiser, Hilux, and the Suzuki Jimny retaining their resale value.

“We started our business to provide the highest quality workmanship, service, and repairs you could find in Bundaberg to a growing number of 4x4 car owners. Our mission is to provide the highest value for money and take care of our customer's pride and joy.” — Brad Trimble, Owner.

4x4s will continue to be the vehicle of choice for many people who prefer a rugged vehicle that’s reliable over one that can’t overcome poked roads. However, it is just as important for owners to focus on upgrading their cars and timely repairs as they would any other - stresses one of the mechanics at Shift Automotive Bundaberg.

Started in 2013 by partners and Bundaberg natives Brad and Kirstin to provide premium high-performance vehicle service to the people of Bundaberg, Shift Automotive strives to ensure that every customer leaves with the best possible experience and complete satisfaction with work performed on their vehicle. The company employs globally-qualified tradespeople, including factory-trained technicians who have worked with major manufacturers, Mazda and Mitsubishi, as well as Holden's high-performance HSV brand. Equipped with the latest diagnostic and engineering tools and working out of a modern, fully-stocked workshop, the technicians perform guaranteed repairs and services on any vehicle. The company also specializes in 4x4 performance and upgrades performance vehicle upgrades.

