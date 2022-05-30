Submit Release
Wilco Manufacturing Sells New Amphibious Equipment

UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilco Manufacturing is pleased to announce that they sell new amphibious equipment to fulfill their customers’ unique needs. Amphibious equipment works in wet and dry environments, providing construction and industrial companies with the products they need to complete their work efficiently.

Companies turn to Wilco Manufacturing for all types of amphibious equipment, including marsh runners, excavators, cranes, digger rigs, undercarriage enhancements, personnel carriers, and specialty buggies. They manufacture various stock solutions and can create custom orders to their customers’ specifications. They aim to provide the highest-quality amphibious equipment with excellent customer service to help their customers complete their projects.

Wilco Manufacturing has more than 100 years of combined experience in manufacturing amphibious equipment to handle any job, no matter the terrain. Every piece of equipment features reliable tracks that allow them to move effortlessly across dry land and water. Their team is available to answer questions and help customers find the products that best suit their needs.

Anyone interested in learning about the new amphibious equipment can find out more by visiting the Wilco Manufacturing website or calling 1-337-235-1715.

About Wilco Manufacturing: Wilco Manufacturing is a leading producer of amphibious equipment for construction projects and other applications. They offer the high-quality equipment their customers need with stellar customer service. In addition to building new equipment, the company also provides parts and other services to ensure customer satisfaction.

