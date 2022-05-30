Global Battery Coating Market is Expected to Witness Speedy Growth USD 383.8 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Battery Coating Market By Battery Component (Separator Coating, Electrode Coating, Battery Pack Coating), Material Type (Carbon, Ceramic, Alumina, PVDF, Oxide, Others), Regions And Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global battery coating market was expected to grow from USD 151.6 million in 2019 to USD 383.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.33% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific dominates the battery coating market. Battery coatings are widely used in batteries produced for electric vehicles. The high production of EVs is a significant growth determinant for the battery coating market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is projected to capture the highest CAGR in the battery coating market in the forecasted years. North America is also the significant contributor of share to battery coating market, as this region is the home for solid-battery.

Some of the key players of the global battery coating market are APV Engineered Coatings, Arkema SA, Solvay SA, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., Tanaka Chemical Corporation, ALD Nano Solutions, Inc., Forge Nano Inc. and Beneq Group. These companies are mainly concentrated on the advancement of new technologies & devices; expand from their territories to grab the vital share of the global market.

Samsung announces new solid-state lithium metal battery with 900wh/l density: Samsung’s latest lithium metal formulation takes away with liquid electrolytes, rapidly increasing the protection of the battery. In the past, lithium metal batteries have been inclined to chemical degeneration as dendrites set on the anodes. The 5-micrometre coating was sufficient to prevent anode degeneration in Samsung’s prototype cells, allowing an increased energy density of up to 900Wh/L. That changes to a battery that’s 50% smaller by volume than current lithium-ion battery tech.

Based on the battery component, the market is segmented into separator coating, electrode coating, battery-pack coating. The electrode coating segment of the market is projected to account the strongest CAGR. This growth is connected with the increase in demand for electrode coating in lithium-ion batteries for high performance and protection of the cells. The material type includes carbon, ceramic, alumina, PVDF, oxide and others. The PVDF segment observed the most substantial percentage of the battery coating market. PVDF is an outstanding organic coating alternative for conventional polyolefin separators due to its functional group structure.

The global battery coating market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

