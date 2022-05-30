SONAR System Market to Hit USD 3.76 Billion by 2029 | Tactical Defense Operations Are Surging the Demand for Sonobuoys

Companies covered in SONAR System Market Are ASELSAN A.Ş. (Turkey), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK INDIA Pvt. Ltd. (India), DSIT Solutions Ltd. (Israel), EdTech (U.S.), FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), Japan Radio Co. (Japan), KONGSBERG (Norway), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), NAVICO (Norway), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.), SONARDYNE (U.K), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (U.S.), Thales Group (France) Ultra (U.K) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SONAR system market size is predicted to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.96% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “SONAR System Market, 2022-2029”. The market stood at USD 2.09 billion in 2021 and USD 2.20 billion in 2022. Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) is a sophisticated technique that uses sound propagation to navigate and communicate with underwater objects.

Report Coverage-

The research report provides a thorough examination of the market. It focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, various platforms, product types, solutions, and SONAR system applications. Apart from that, the report provides insights into market trends and highlights important industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report includes a number of factors that have contributed to the development of the developed market in recent years.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.20 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 3.76 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.96% 2022 -2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, and By End-User Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered ASELSAN A.Ş. (Turkey) ATLAS ELEKTRONIK INDIA Pvt. Ltd. (India) DSIT Solutions Ltd. (Israel) EdgeTech (U.S.) FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan) Japan Radio Co. (Japan) KONGSBERG (Norway) Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.) L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) NAVICO (Norway) Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.) SONARDYNE (U.K) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (U.S.) Thales Group (France) Ultra (U.K) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Russia–Ukraine War Impact

Russian and Ukrainian ports are the primary export destinations for crude oil, wheat, and corn. The current conflict has halted cargo import and export via the sea, resulting in sluggish growth in the marine sector. Several European countries, on the other hand, have increased their defense budgets in 2022 in response to NATO recommendations. NATO has advised countries to increase their defense budgets to 2% of their GDP. For example, officials in Poland have declared that the defense budget will be increased to 2% of its GDP in 2022 and 3% of GDP in 2023. The increased defense budget is expected to increase naval vessel procurement, supporting the market growth.

Segments-

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into sonobuoy, stern-mounted, hull-mounted, and DDS. On the basis of application, the market is split into defense and commercial. On the basis of platform, the market is divided into airborne and ship type. On the basis of solution, the market is divided into hardware (control units, transmitter and receiver, displays sensors, which is further divided into ultrasonic diffuse proximity sensors, VME-ADC, ultrasonic through-beam sensors, ultrasonic retro-reflective sensors, and others), and software. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into retrofit and line fit. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Drivers & Restraints-



Tactical Defense Operations Are Surging the Demand for Sonobuoys

A sonobuoy is a sophisticated underwater acoustic research system that naval ships drop or eject. Sonobuoys use a sophisticated transducer and a radio transmitter to record and transmit underwater sounds. Other environmental data, such as wave height and water temperature, are also provided by special-purpose buoys. The market is expected to expand as the use of sonobuoys in military vessels expands. However, the steep cost associated with SONAR development may impede the SONAR system market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to be a Dominant Region of the Global Market

North America dominated the market in 2021, with market size of USD 665.5 million. North America's dominance is owing to the rise in naval shipbuilding in the U.S. 82 new ships costing up to USD 147 billion will be added in the U.S. between 2022 - 2026, according to a shipbuilding plan announced in 2020.

Asia Pacific will experience remarkable growth as a result of increased naval spending and an increase in domestic ship manufacturing in China and South Korea. Ship deliveries in Japan have grown and various South Korean shipbuilding players have integrated automation into ship systems to drive the market development.

As the SONAR system market share increases in Europe, this is largely driven by the introduction of a new generation of threat detection and identification capabilities in ships and the retrofitting of vessels with autonomous engineering systems. Increased investment in marine system upgrades is anticipated to fuel the market in the U.K.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SONAR System Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global SONAR System Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVD-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global SONAR System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product Type Hull-Mounted Stern-Mounted Sonobuoy DDS Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Commercial Defense Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Platform Ship Type Airborne Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Hardware Transmitter Receiver Control Units Displays Sensors Ultrasonic diffuse proximity sensors Ultrasonic retro-reflective sensors Ultrasonic through-beam sensors VME-ADC Others Others Software Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-User Line fit Retrofit Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

The dominant factor responsible for these key market players' dominance is a diverse product portfolio combined with R&D activity. Impact Subsea will launch the ISS360 SONAR, the world's tiniest imaging SONAR, in March 2020. It has a capacity of up to 90 meters/295 feet and provides excellent image quality.

Key Industry Development-

February 2022: Leonardo SpA awarded ELAC SONAR a USD 58 million contract to supply SONAR systems for two new submarines supplied by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy.

Read Related Insights:

