Oleoresin Market to Worth USD 1.99 Billion by 2029 | Rising Processed Food Consumption to Create New Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oleoresin market size hit USD 1.35 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 1.42 billion in 2022 to USD 1.99 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Oleoresins are rising in popularity across several North American and European markets, owing to the growing consumer attraction toward ethnic cuisines. Heightened consumer demand for ethnic foods with exotic flavors and more herb & spice extracts is creating new opportunities for market players, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Oleoresin Market, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Impact -

Disruptions in Supply Chains of Herbs & Spices Impacted Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for the global food industry. Emergency measures and lockdown restrictions across major economies created roadblocks in the global supply chain of herbs and spices. Consequently, price hikes in certain regions affected oleoresins consumption. However, the market is slated to witness rapid recovery post-COVID-19.

Oleoresin Market Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.35 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1.99 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.0% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product, By Application and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Synthite Industries (India), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Ungerer & Company (U.S.), Universal Oleoresins (India), Plant Lipids, (India), Akay Group (India), Gazignaire SA (France), AVT Naturals (U.S), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), Ozone Naturals (India) and more Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments-



By Product, Paprika to Hold Dominant Market Share during 2022-2029

Based on product, the market is segmented into paprika, black pepper, capsicum, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon & cassia, and others. The paprika segment is anticipated to hold the major share in the market owing to its wide use in the food industry as a coloring and flavoring agent. The product is experiencing demand owing to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and anti-depression properties.

By Application, Food & Beverages Segment to Create Monumental Demand through 2029

In terms of application, the market is segregated into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics. Among these, the market is expected to witness robust demand from the food & beverages segment. The product finds wide use in a range of foods and beverages, from cheese, processed meats, and spice fixtures to orange juice, sauces, and sweets.

Report Coverage-

The report highlights leading regions worldwide to provide the user with a better understanding. Furthermore, the report delves into the most recent industry growth trends and analyzes technologies deployed at a rapid pace on a global scale. It also includes some of the market's drivers and restraints, trends, company profiles, and other information to help the reader understand the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Processed Food Consumption to Create New Opportunities

The oleoresin market growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of packaged and processed food & beverage products. Consumer demand for cheeses, soups, sauces, dressings, processed meats, seafood, backed foods, snacks, and confectionery products has surged rapidly in recent years, especially since COVID-19. These factors along with the growing public awareness toward the benefits of oleoresin will augment its consumption.

However, price fluctuations and seasonal availability are some factors that could limit the product consumption in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Lead the Global Market Share owing to Changing Diet Patterns

Europe dominated the global oleoresin market share in 2021 and is expected to show similar trends during the projected period. The regional growth is attributable to the rising demand for spice oils among the population. In addition, rising incomes and changing lifestyles will positively influence the regional growth.

Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific will be driven by growing application of the product in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The presence of a large geriatric population base will create immense opportunities for local as well as international players.

Competitive Landscape-

Prominent Players’ Capacity Expansion to Cater to the Growing Demand

Leading market players are adopting various growth strategies to sustain in the intensifying global competition. One such strategy is the expansion of production capacity to meet the rising global demand. Other strategies include new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations.

Key Industry Development-

October 2021: Plant Lipids announced an investment of INR 200 crore expansion in Kerala, India.

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Oleoresin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Paprika Capsicum Black Pepper Turmeric Ginger Cinnamon & Cassia Others

5.2.1. By Application Food & Beverages Animal Feed Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



