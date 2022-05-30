Automotive Data Logger Market Projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2025

MarketsandMarkets Automotive Data Logger Market

Automotive Data Logger Market by End Market, Application, Post-Sales Application, Channels, Connection Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive data logger market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025. The increasing production of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle testing and the increasing electronic architecture in modern vehicles are collectively expected to drive the automotive data logger market. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the automotive data logger market. Data logger have huge potential in the development of autonomous vehicles and connected vehicle technology. The impact of COVID-19 will be higher on pre-sales applications, since the production and sales of vehicles have been slow lately due to lockdowns all around the world.

USB connection type segment is estimated to be the largest in the automotive data logger market

A USB cable connection is one of the ways to transfer data from a data logger to a readable device. This is presently the most common connection type in the automotive data logger market. The reason is that it is trustworthy, has been used for a long period of time, and there are negligible or no data losses with this connection. The USB is currently the most preferred connection to transfer data from the data logger to a readable device such as a PC, laptop or mobile phone. This is because it is currently the most reliable, easiest, and affordable way of data transfer.

Ethernet channel is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the automotive data logger market

Ethernet is said to be the preferred bus module in automotive communication technologies in the near future because of its fast data transfer speeds and the emergence of autonomous vehicles. The Ethernet technology clears the path for the next level of connectivity. It not only provides improved bandwidth for advanced automotive applications such as ADAS but also reduces the response time for control applications. Ethernet is expected to gain high momentum in the automotive data logger market soon.

North America: The largest regional market in the automotive data logger market

North America is estimated to have the highest market share because of the region’s fast advancements on the technology front and the governing bodies pushing OEMs to make smarter and efficient vehicles. This growth in North America is expected to be the consequence of disrupting technologies in the automotive industry, which are compelling the authorities to bring rapid changes in regulations to make vehicles smarter, safer, and more eco-friendly.

Key Market Players:

The report covers all the major players in the automotive data logger market, including established players such as Aptiv (Ireland), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Continental (Germany), Harman International (US), Racelogic (UK), National Instruments (US), TTTech Group (Austria), Xilinx (US), and IPETRONIK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

