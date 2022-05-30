Williston Barracks / DUI & Crash w/ Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1003309
TROOPER: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/28/2022 at 1919 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-15 near Pumpkin Harbor Rd, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Linda Amundsen
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 28, 2022 at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover into a telephone pole on VT-15 near the intersection of Pumpkin Harbor Rd in the Town of Cambridge. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a vehicle that had gone off of the roadway and flipped before colliding with a telephone pole, causing damage to both the pole and the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was present on scene and identified as Linda Amundsen (81) of Waterville, VT. While investigating the crash, Troopers detected several signs of impairment from Amundsen. Amundsen was investigated further for suspicion of DUI and subsequently arrested and released on a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI #2.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Cambridge Rescue & Fire Department and Stone’s Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Nicole Twamley
Vermont State Police
A Troop ~ Williston Barracks
2777 Saint George Road Williston, VT 05495
PH # (802) 878 - 7111