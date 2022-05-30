Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI & Crash w/ Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1003309

TROOPER: Trooper Nicole Twamley               

STATION:  Williston               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2022 at 1919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-15 near Pumpkin Harbor Rd, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Linda Amundsen                                       

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 28, 2022 at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover into a telephone pole on VT-15 near the intersection of Pumpkin Harbor Rd in the Town of Cambridge. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a vehicle that had gone off of the roadway and flipped before colliding with a telephone pole, causing damage to both the pole and the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was present on scene and identified as Linda Amundsen (81) of Waterville, VT. While investigating the crash, Troopers detected several signs of impairment from Amundsen. Amundsen was investigated further for suspicion of DUI and subsequently arrested and released on a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI #2. 

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Cambridge Rescue & Fire Department and Stone’s Towing. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/22 at 1230 hours   

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  N/A

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Nicole Twamley

Vermont State Police

A Troop ~ Williston Barracks

2777 Saint George Road  Williston, VT 05495

PH # (802) 878 - 7111

 

