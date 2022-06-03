Entrepreneur & Technologist Ricky Rashan is on a Mission to Help Others Be Successful in the E-Commerce Space

On his Ricky Rashan & Wins, Losses & Discoveries podcast, Ricky has casual conversations with other founders to help people learn about & succeed in e-commerce

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricky Rashan – the Houston-based entrepreneur and technologist renowned for helping e-commerce businesses not only grow but thrive – is on a mission to help as many people as possible learn how to be successful in the e-commerce space.

Through his consultancy Jag & Wolf, Ricky Rashan has established an extensive track record of helping hundreds of Shopify and e-commerce companies achieve financial success by building various websites and online storefronts. From creating digital ads to building a digital storefront to creating and converting customers, the Jag & Wolf team assists with what every ecommerce-oriented business needs not only to grow, but to thrive.

Now, with his Ricky Rashan & Wins, Losses & Discoveries podcast, Ricky Rashan is speaking with other company founders to help others learn more about what it takes to be successful in the e-commerce space. “There’s so much false advertising about how easy it is to make millions in e-commerce,” Ricky says. “I hope that these honest, candid, barbershop-type discussions that put everything on the table will help listeners gain a better understanding about what the industry is really all about.”

The Ricky Rashan & Wins, Losses & Discoveries podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and YouTube.

To learn more about Ricky Rashan, click here or follow him on social media.