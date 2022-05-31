Deutsche Biofonds Continues Focus on e-Fuel Technologies

Deutsche Biofonds offers universally attractive investments in green technology ahead of planned IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deutsche Biofonds - the investment fund company that applies modern concepts to traditional values - is developing its own sophisticated e-fuel hybrid technologies and creating Sharia-compliant investment opportunities.

Some of the wealthiest investors from Arab countries are increasingly interested in financial products that meet the requirements of Islamic law. The traditional laws demand that investors avoid usury and the ambiguity that comes from paying for something that doesn’t yet exist, known as gharar. Deutsche Biofonds operates with the mission of providing socially and ecologically compatible investments and is proud to be certified as a Sharia-compliant investment fund.

The company is continuing its focus on green investing and holds multiple patents for its own e-fuel hybrid technologies. The advantage of Deutsche Biofond’s hydroelectric power plants is that they are able to generate electricity for 8,000 hours each year, more than double the industry average, and avoid the “dry periods” usually experienced. The next hybrid hydroelectric power plant will be in Turkey following the recent completion of a 25km canal and a 500mw substation.

Deutsche Biofonds is proud to be on the forefront of the e-fuel revolution, playing an important role in the world market as the power plants contribute to the global effort to eliminate fossil fuels.

To learn more about Deutsche Biofonds, click here.