Flash Relay Speeds Up Bookings For Amazon Relay Drivers

A screenshot of the Flash Relay Chrome extension

The browser extension automatically books the most desirable loads for drivers on the Amazon Relay booking system

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Relay - the chrome extension for Amazon Relay that finds and books the best loads for drivers at twenty times the speed of a human - has now completed several rounds of testing and development to ensure their solution is the fastest on the market.

The Amazon Relay load board, launched in 2017, allows dispatchers and truck operators to tap into Amazon’s expansive freight network and secure work in advance. It’s a popular platform that reduces stress for truckers and the team of IT professionals at Flash Relay have been spending the last five years developing an extension that further enhances the experience.

With so many truckers searching Amazon’s load board, competition for the most desirable loads is fierce. Accounting for each driver’s personal preferences on top of that, it can be tough for them to secure the most convenient and well-paying loads. The Flash Relay extension not only adds an extra set of search criteria, but also selects and automatically books relevant loads on behalf of the user, sending a notification to their mobile device when a load has been booked.

“Our Auto booker fills in the gaps of the Amazon Relay load board. The Flash Relay extension provides additional mechanisms to narrow down the search, finding the best paying loads and the optimal routes for drivers. There might be locations that drivers don't want to go to - such as Staten Island - or they may be limited by permissions in certain states. The Flash Relay tool has an "exclude" feature that disregards those locations when booking loads. There is also an "only from" field, which narrows down stop locations to a list specified by the user. In addition, the extension has 17 more features designed to help trucking drivers.” says the Flash Relay founder.

Flash Relay isn’t the only Amazon Relay augmentation tool available but it does perform three times faster than other extensions. The team’s expert analysts and software engineers have worked tirelessly to develop a solution that is superior in speed and convenience. They collaborate with a truck industry professional to help identify the biggest pain points in trucking and solve them. The tool, which is available globally, utilizes AI stealth technology to mimic the way a human dispatcher would search in order to minimize the risk of being detected and restricted by Amazon’s systems.

“I started booking more Amazon Relay business than ever before. I am so glad to be using Flash Relay, especially for building my routes because I only run between three states. It is such a life saver.” A Flash Relay user describes its impact on their work.

Flash Relay is not affiliated with or endorsed by Amazon.com LLC or its affiliates.

