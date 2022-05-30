Jag & Wolf Unveils CampaignIV, the E-Commerce App Everyone Needs Before Launching an Online Store

CampaignIV provides a business hub for all of your tools

With its innovative pre-launch and troubleshooting features, the new CampaignIV App is a “must have” for anyone looking to grow their e-commerce store

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jag & Wolf – the Houston-based consultancy renowned in the e-commerce space for helping its clients understand and execute on the latest efficiencies in online software – is excited to launch the CampaignIV App, a “must have” for anyone looking to build, maintain, and grow their Shopify store.

Founded by entrepreneur and technologist Ricky Rashan, Jag & Wolf has an established track record of helping hundreds of Shopify and e-commerce companies achieve financial success. From creating digital ads to building a digital storefront to creating and converting customers, the Jag & Wolf team assists with what every ecommerce-oriented business needs not only to grow, but to thrive.

The new CampaignIV App uses powerful artificial intelligence technology to take the guesswork out of building, maintaining, or even scaling an online store, helping users turn visitors into customers. The app includes innovative features that can be used by anyone at any stage in their e-commerce journey and for any e-commerce platform such as Shopify, Amazon, WooCommerce and more,and includes features such as dashboards to view store metrics and key performance indicators from ad platforms. Additionally, the team at Jag & Wolf is continuing to add new features each week, with ones focusing on Ad Campaign assistance for Facebook, Google, and Pinterest Ads to be released imminently.

The CampaignIV App is available through the Shopify App Store for $9.99 per month or $85.99 annually. CampaignIV is also available through the app’s website here for all other e-commerce platforms. This subscription also includes access to Jag & Wolf’s online courses and 3rd party courses from partners so that customers receive the full educational experience to create and scale their business.

To learn more about or to download the CampaignIV App, click here.